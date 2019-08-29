Suzuki July 2019 automobile production, japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production
|July
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–July
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Japan production
|76,957
|85.0%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|554,686
|94.3%
|Overseas production
|179,721
|81.8%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|1,312,166
|88.2%
|Global production
|256,678
|82.7%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|1,866,852
|89.9%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
July 2019 key points
- Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Thailand.
- Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas production.
Please click here to view the full press release.
SOURCE: Suzuki