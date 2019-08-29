Suzuki July 2019 automobile production, japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports

   August 29, 2019

Production

July
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–July
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Japan production 76,957 85.0% Down for the third consecutive month 554,686 94.3%
Overseas production 179,721 81.8% Down for the sixth consecutive month 1,312,166 88.2%
Global production 256,678 82.7% Down for the sixth consecutive month 1,866,852 89.9%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

July 2019 key points

  • Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Thailand.
  • Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas production.

SOURCE: Suzuki

