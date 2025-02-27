Suzuki January 2025 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

Jan. 2025

(units) Year-on-Year (%) Year-on-Year Trends Apr. 2024

– Jan. 2025 (units) Year-on-Year (%) Global production 305,162 100.7% Up for the third consecutive month 2,731,939 101.4% Japan production 81,298 103.6% Up for the first time in six months 847,225 102.6% Overseas production 223,864 99.6% Down for the first time in three months 1,884,714 100.8% India 206,773 101.0% Up for the fourth consecutive month 1,719,604 104.9% Others 17,091 86.0% Down for the 23rd consecutive month 165,110 71.6%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the Japanese market.

Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in Hungary, etc., despite record high production in India for a single month.

Sales

Jan. 2025

(units) Year-on-Year (%) Year-on-Year Trends Apr. 2024

– Jan. 2025 (units) Year-on-Year (%) Global sales 299,655 104.8% Up for the fourth consecutive month 2,662,820 103.7% Japan sales 61,306 108.1% Up for the 13th consecutive month 577,987 109.9% Minivehicles 48,644 106.4% Up for the 13th consecutive month 473,382 109.4% Standard and

small vehicles 12,662 115.1% Up for the fifth consecutive month 104,605 112.2% Overseas sales 238,349 104.0% Up for the third consecutive month 2,084,833 102.1% India 177,688 104.4% Up for the third consecutive month 1,478,624 100.3% Others 60,661 102.8% Up for the first time in two months 606,209 108.6%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Global sales: Record high sales for January owing to increase in both Japan and overseas sales.

Overseas sales marked record high for January. Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.

Standard and small vehicles marked record high sales for January. Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales in India for a single month.

Exports

Jan. 2025

(units) Year-on-Year (%) Year-on-Year Trends Apr. 2024

– Jan. 2025 (units) Year-on-Year (%) Exports 11,598 62.0% Down for the first time in two months 185,616 99.1%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki