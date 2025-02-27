Suzuki January 2025 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|Jan. 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year (%)
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Apr. 2024
– Jan. 2025 (units)
|Year-on-Year (%)
|Global production
|305,162
|100.7%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|2,731,939
|101.4%
|Japan production
|81,298
|103.6%
|Up for the first time in six months
|847,225
|102.6%
|Overseas production
|223,864
|99.6%
|Down for the first time in three months
|1,884,714
|100.8%
|India
|206,773
|101.0%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|1,719,604
|104.9%
|Others
|17,091
|86.0%
|Down for the 23rd consecutive month
|165,110
|71.6%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the Japanese market.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in Hungary, etc., despite record high production in India for a single month.
Sales
|Jan. 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year (%)
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Apr. 2024
– Jan. 2025 (units)
|Year-on-Year (%)
|Global sales
|299,655
|104.8%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|2,662,820
|103.7%
|Japan sales
|61,306
|108.1%
|Up for the 13th consecutive month
|577,987
|109.9%
|Minivehicles
|48,644
|106.4%
|Up for the 13th consecutive month
|473,382
|109.4%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|12,662
|115.1%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|104,605
|112.2%
|Overseas sales
|238,349
|104.0%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|2,084,833
|102.1%
|India
|177,688
|104.4%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|1,478,624
|100.3%
|Others
|60,661
|102.8%
|Up for the first time in two months
|606,209
|108.6%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Global sales: Record high sales for January owing to increase in both Japan and overseas sales.
Overseas sales marked record high for January.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
Standard and small vehicles marked record high sales for January.
- Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales in India for a single month.
Exports
|Jan. 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year (%)
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Apr. 2024
– Jan. 2025 (units)
|Year-on-Year (%)
|Exports
|11,598
|62.0%
|Down for the first time in two months
|185,616
|99.1%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki