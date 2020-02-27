Suzuki January 2020 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production
|January 2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Japan production
|79,131
|96.7%
|Down for the ninth consecutive month
|Overseas production
|219,603
|95.6%
|Down for the first time in two months
|Global production
|298,734
|95.9%
|Down for the first time in two months
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
January 2020 key points
- Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for the domestic market.
- Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in countries including India and Pakistan.
- Global production decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas production.
Japan sales
|January 2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Minivehicles
|41,571
|88.4%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|Standard and small vehicles
|9,463
|88.1%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|Total
|51,034
|88.3%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
January 2020 key points
- Minivehicle sales in Japan decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the WagonR and the Spacia.
- Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the Ignis and the XBEE.
- The total Japan sales of minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales decreased year-on-year.
Please click here to view the full press release.
SOURCE: Suzuki