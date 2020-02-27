Suzuki January 2020 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

   February 27, 2020

Production

January 2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Japan production 79,131 96.7% Down for the ninth consecutive month
Overseas production 219,603 95.6% Down for the first time in two months
Global production 298,734 95.9% Down for the first time in two months
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

January 2020 key points

  • Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for the domestic market.
  • Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in countries including India and Pakistan.
  • Global production decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas production.

Japan sales

January 2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Minivehicles 41,571 88.4% Down for the fourth consecutive month
Standard and small vehicles 9,463 88.1% Down for the fourth consecutive month
Total 51,034 88.3% Down for the fourth consecutive month
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

January 2020 key points

  • Minivehicle sales in Japan decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the WagonR and the Spacia.
  • Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the Ignis and the XBEE.
  • The total Japan sales of minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales decreased year-on-year.

SOURCE: Suzuki

