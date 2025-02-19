Suzuki invests in US venture capital SV Angel through Suzuki Global Ventures

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter, Suzuki) has invested in the fund “SV Angel Growth II”, which is managed by SV Angel, a venture capital based in San Francisco, United States, through Suzuki’s corporate venture capital fund “Suzuki Global Ventures” (hereinafter, “SGV”)

SV Angel is a venture capital with a lot of record of investment and has a wide network and portfolio. The SV Angel Growth II, in which SGV invested, focuses mainly on investments into technology and AI start-ups in growing stage.

Suzuki launched SGV in 2022 to provide values that customers demand, and we are creating new businesses and business models through co-creation activities with start-ups. Through the investment into SV Angel, SGV will accelerate new business and technology development by meeting new partners and investment targets through SV Angel’s extensive network and building partnerships with a diverse range of startups.

SOURCE: Suzuki