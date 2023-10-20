Suzuki invests in Inmotive through corporate venture capital fund, Suzuki Global Ventures

Suzuki Motor Corporation has invested in Inmotive Inc. through Suzuki’s corporate venture capital fund, Suzuki Global Ventures

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter “Suzuki”) has invested in Inmotive Inc. (Headquarters: Ontario, Canada; CEO: Paul Bottero; hereinafter “Inmotive”) through Suzuki’s corporate venture capital fund, Suzuki Global Ventures (hereinafter “SGV”).

Inmotive develops a lightweight, compact, and efficient 2-speed EV transmission. Suzuki and Inmotive agreed for joint development of 2-speed EV transmission in December 2022, and have since been working together for its development.

The two companies believe that the joint development has the possibility of extending electric vehicle range through efficient use of motor torque while also lowering costs due to using a smaller electric powertrain unit and improving driving performance in various driving scenes. With this investment, we will accelerate the development.

Toshihiro Suzuki, President, said “This investment further enhances our close working relationship with Inmotive, and we will take great strides toward a successful deployment of the 2-speed transmission on Suzuki vehicles. Through SGV, we will continue to make investments that address key issues globally.”

SOURCE: Suzuki