Suzuki invests in Cordia Directions, Ltd., start-up operating Peach Cars in Kenya, through Suzuki Global Ventures

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter, Suzuki) has invested in Cordia Directions, Ltd. (Head office: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Kaoru Kaganoi), Japanese start-up operating Peach Cars in Kenya, through Suzuki’s corporate venture capital fund, Suzuki Global Ventures (hereinafter, SGV).

Cordia Directions, Ltd. is a Japanese start-up based in Kenya, and is operating Peach Cars, a platform for used car trade mediation in Kenya and East African regions that is expected to grow in the future. All used cars bought and sold through Peach Cars are checked and evaluated for proper condition and quality through detailed inspection. As a result, these vehicles can be traded as highly reliable and transparent used vehicles at fair prices.

Suzuki launched SGV in 2022 to provide values that customers demand. SGV is creating new businesses and business models through co-creation activities with start-ups. Through this investment in Cordia Directions, Ltd., SGV will accumulate knowledge in the East African market and enhance Suzuki’s brand strength and further expand sales in the region.

Outline of Cordia Directions, Ltd.

Company name Cordia Directions, Ltd. Headquarters Tokyo, Japan Representative (CEO) Kaoru Kaganoi Foundation 2020 Business outline Operating used car trade mediation in East Africa URL https://peachcars.co.ke/about

