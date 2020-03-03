Suzuki introduces the Ignis facelift

The Ignis has undergone a facelift, with renewed styling and powertrain. While retaining the iconic design characteristics of the current model, the new Ignis further reinforces its unique position as the only ultra-compact SUV in the mark. It has a new front grille and bumpers, refined interior colours, and an efficiency-enhanced engine with expanded mild hybrid system capacity.

Since launching in 2016, the Ignis was chosen as a top three finalist in the 2017 World Urban Car awards and has continued to gain popularity. The new Ignis further builds on that iconic styling in a compact and functional package, increasing its appeal as a playful yet practical proposition in the market.

New Ignis highlights

Iconic SUV styling

Distinctive exterior design features including a Suzuki’s characteristic 5-spoke front grille and front and rear bumpers with silver under garnishes further accentuate the car’s SUV character and uniqueness.

Futuristic urban interior

New interior accent colours – Lazuli Medium Blue Pearl and Medium Grey Metallic – and a boldly designed instrument panel improve the stylish urban taste of the interior.

Advanced fuel efficiency

A new K12D 1.2 DUALJET engine and mild hybrid system with significantly enlarged 10Ah lithium-ion battery capacity, offers enhanced fuel efficiency, and is now available with a CVT option.

Exterior and interior styling updates

Exterior

Ingrained with Suzuki’s design heritage, including a slit-like C-pillar, blacked out A- and B- pillar, fender garnish, and clamshell bonnet, the Ignis utilises a simple design with a familiar, lovable expression, characterised by its unique headlights, black extended wheel arches, and robust shoulders.

The facelift model retains these iconic features, while adding a new Suzuki SUV-style 5-spoke front grille, along with front and rear bumpers featuring trapezoid shape silver under garnishes, amplifying the overall SUV character and uniqueness.

Interior

Complementing the characteristic styling of the exterior, the interior of the Ignis was designed with futuristic urban styling and sweeping horizontal lines that convey breadth and a feeling of space.

This stylish urban taste has been further enhanced in the facelift model, with new gunmetal grey or blue accents matched to grey or blue seat upholsteries.

The instrument panel, featuring a newly designed meter cluster, has been updated with a contrast of black and white that is simple in composition but leaves a bold impression.

Body colours

The Ignis is available in eleven single-tone and seven two-tone colours, including three new shades – Caravan Ivory Pearl Metallic, Rush Yellow Metallic, Tough Khaki Pearl Metallic.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Suzuki