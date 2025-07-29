Suzuki introduces Ohme as its home EV charging partner

Suzuki has chosen Ohme as its new and exclusive home EV charging partner with the arrival to its dealerships of the new e Vitara – its first electric car

Suzuki has chosen Ohme as its new and exclusive home EV charging partner with the arrival to its dealerships of the new e Vitara – its first electric car.

The partnership will see Suzuki recommend Ohme chargers to customers who need a home charging solution. Ohme chargers will be available to view in Suzuki dealers, with Ohme providing a full solution including the charger and installation as well as dealer training and support. Ohme is the UK’s largest home EV charging company and the fastest growing EV charging company in Europe.

“As Suzuki’s first ever electric car, the introduction of e Vitara will be crucial for us in the UK and our partnership with Ohme will play an important part in that car’s success,” said David Kateley, Director of Automobile from Suzuki GB PLC. “Ohme’s cutting edge technology will help to lower running costs for owners, while their commitment to customer service makes them an ideal match for us improving the ownership experience of the e Vitara still further.”

David Watson, CEO of Ohme said: “I’m delighted to announce this new collaboration with Suzuki. With Suzuki’s expertise in the four-wheel drive market, the e Vitara is a great choice for those wanting to combine 4×4 technology with electric motoring. We’re looking forward to introducing Suzuki’s customers to the benefits of dynamic charging and supporting its dealer network.”

The new Suzuki e Vitara will be offered with the choice of two battery options, 49kWh and 61kWh and will include a warranty of up to 10 years/ 100,000 miles with a battery warranty included.

Ohme’s dynamic EV chargers use live data from the grid and are compatible with the UK’s best and most affordable energy tariffs. Ohme chargers automatically adjust to optimise the cost of charging and accessing all the times of the smartest, greenest and lowest cost energy tariffs as well as featuring a solar boost function reducing reliance on the grid.

Fully-charging a Suzuki e Vitara with an 61kWh battery using an Ohme charger on a dynamic EV tariff such as Intelligent Octopus Go*, could cost just £4.27 (based on its 264 mile WLTP range). Ohme also offers drivers the option to charge their car when renewable energy generation on the national grid is at its highest, further lowering their CO2 impact.

Ohme is the official charger provider for Motability Operations, the largest fleet operator in the UK and has just won two awards from Business Motoring for Best Electric Charging Point Provider and Best Electric Van Charging Point Provider.

* Intelligent Octopus Go at 7.0p/kWh

SOURCE: Ohme