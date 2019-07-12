Suzuki Included in the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index for ESG Investments

Suzuki Motor Corporation has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, global indexes for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investments, for the first time.

Created by FTSE Russell, a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants focused on ESG investments to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index is an ESG index focused on Japanese firms, which is adopted by the world’s largest pension fund, Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), for ESG investments.

The Company will continuously be conscious of disclosing the efforts for ESG, and enhance communication with the stakeholders to consistently promote sustainable enhancement of corporate value.

