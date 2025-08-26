Suzuki holds start of dispatch ceremony of the BEV e Vitara in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation has commenced dispatch of Suzuki’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV) e Vitara, and batteries for strong hybrid vehicles in India

The start of dispatch ceremony was held on 26 August at the Gujarat Plant, where the e Vitara is produced. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Ambassador of Japan to India Keiichi Ono, and Representative Director and President of Suzuki Toshihiro Suzuki. Approximately 600 people participated, including representatives from the Government of India, Gujarat State Government, and Suzuki personnel.

Comment from Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki “We are deeply honored that the Honorable Prime Minister has graced the two landmark projects. The e Vitara, our first BEV, will be manufactured here at this Gujarat facility and exported to over 100 countries and regions worldwide, including Europe and Japan. The lithium-ion batteries used in our hybrid models are manufactured at TDSG*, which contributes to ‘Make in India’. Suzuki has partnered in India’s mobility journey for over four decades. We remain committed to supporting India’s vision for sustainable green mobility and contributing to the further development of India.”

* TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Private Limited (TDSG)

Start of dispatch of e Vitara

Suzuki’s Indian subsidiary, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, began dispatch of Suzuki’s first global strategic BEV, the e Vitara.

The vehicle is produced at the Gujarat plant in India and will be shipped from Pipavav port in Gujarat, to be supplied to markets worldwide, including Europe and Japan.

With the concept of “Emotional Versatile Cruiser,” the e Vitara features a design that combines a sense of advanced technology and strength, a BEV powertrain that delivers a nimble and sharp driving experience, an electric 4WD system “ALLGRIP-e” that provides not only off-road capability but also powerful performance, and a newly developed platform “HEARTECT-e” specifically for BEVs.

Start of dispatch for strong hybrid vehicle batteries

TDSG, a joint venture established by Suzuki, Toshiba Corporation, and Denso Corporation to manufacture automotive lithium-ion batteries, began production of batteries for strong hybrid vehicles. The batteries are installed in the Grand Vitara, and is scheduled to be introduced to other models in the future.

TDSG was established in 2017 to ensure a stable supply of automotive lithium-ion batteries within India and to support the promotion of environmentally friendly vehicles in the country. As India’s first plant to produce lithium-ion batteries from the cell level, TDSG started production of batteries for mild hybrid vehicles in 2021. They have since produced batteries for a total of over 1 million vehicles.

