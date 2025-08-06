Suzuki Granted – exciting new launch offers for e Vitara – Suzuki’s first electric car

Ahead of the launch of e Vitara this Autumn and in response to UK Government communication regarding the Electric Car Grant (ECG); Suzuki has it fully covered for its retail customers looking to go electric with the announcement of Suzuki Granted, its self-funded and very attractive offer for the highly specified e Vitara range

Ahead of the launch of e Vitara this Autumn and in response to UK Government communication regarding the Electric Car Grant (ECG); Suzuki has it fully covered for its retail customers looking to go electric with the announcement of Suzuki Granted, its self-funded and very attractive offer for the highly specified e Vitara range.

Taking the 49kWh Motion model as an example, this now takes the launch price to £26,249, representing a customer saving of £3,750. The offer is applicable across the five-model e Vitara range and equivalent to the higher-level Government grant.

This offer is available immediately and will continue until 31st December 2025. Additionally, Suzuki will offer a free Ohme home charger to customers ordering their e Vitara in this period.

David Kateley Director Automobile comments “This offer represents the full grant amount to give clarity to our customers and the announcement of Suzuki Granted truly supports our vision to be the trusted car brand for those who are proud to be different.”

A 61kWh battery capacity version is available in both Motion and Ultra grades as well as optional availability (with 61kWh battery) of ALLGRIP-e, Suzuki’s all-new and latest technology four-wheel drive system.

Full specification and technical details of the e Vitara range will be issued closer to the introduction date.

Launch pricing for the e Vitara is as follows:

49kWh Motion 2WD £26,249 61kWh Motion 2WD £29,249 61kWh Ultra 2WD £32,049 61kWh Motion ALLGRIP-e 4WD £31,249 61kWh Ultra ALLGRIP-e 4WD £34,049

ALLGRIP-e is an electric 4WD system that utilises Suzuki’s expertise in four-wheel drive technology, featuring two independent motors at the front and rear. This system not only provides powerful performance but also allows for precise control with excellent responsiveness.

ALLGRIP-e has been developed specifically for e Vitara, meaning we are currently one of only a few brands to offer 4×4 as an option in the SUV EV sector. Suzuki has a vast experience of 4×4 technology and celebrates 55 years of ALLGRIP this year.

For customers looking at finance options, e Vitara will be available from launch with 2.9% APR PCP, payable over four years. Looking at the 61kWh Motion 2WD with its 264-mile WLTP range as an example, a deposit of £4,830 is required followed by 48 monthly payments of just £299 per month with the usual optional final payment required to keep the car at the end of the agreement. e Vitara will launch with up to 10 years vehicle warranty as well as up to 10 years warranty for the EV battery, an additional two years more than is required by legislation.

Suzuki Motor Corporation is fully committed to launching electric vehicles in the UK and Europe and, following e Vitara, will introduce a further four new models by 2030.

Globally, Suzuki concentrates on its three major markets which are Japan, India and Europe and has a projection of selling 4.2 million cars annually by 2030, an increase of one million units from FY2023.

Also, from a worldwide perspective, Suzuki has an ongoing and firm commitment to lowering overall greenhouse emissions and, in India where it produces two million cars each year, is now working to commence the operation of a manufacturing plant for the production and supply of biogas refined from Cow dung. As a carbon neutral fuel, biogas can be used to power Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles which account for approximately 20 per cent of the Indian car passenger market.

SOURCE: Suzuki