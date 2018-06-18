Suzuki: Global news in brief – first official images of Jimny

Suzuki Motor Corporation is pleased to announce the official release of outline information of the new Jimny model together with several images of the exterior, interior design and chassis layout.

The link to the Suzuki Global website and new Jimny information page is as follows:

http://www.globalsuzuki.com/automobile/lineup/newjimny/index.html

Further media information relating to model launch in specific global markets will follow in the future. Suzuki Motor Corporation is the eighth largest car brand in the world with sales in FY 2017 of 3,160,000 units.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.