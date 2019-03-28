Suzuki February 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to the decrease in production for the domestic market

   March 28, 2019

Production

February
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Feb.
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Japan production 78,665 95.9% Down for the first time in ten months 160,514 98.7%
Overseas production 189,222 89.6% Down for the first time in two months 418,829 99.8%
Global production 267,887 91.4% Down for the first time in two months 579,343 99.5%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

February 2019 key points

  • Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to the decrease in production for the domestic market.
  • Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to the decrease in countries including India and Indonesia.
  • Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to the decrease in both Japan and overseas production.

Japan sales

February
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Feb.
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Minivehicles 54,155 103.3% Up for the 11th consecutive month 101,187 105.2%
Standard and small vehicles 12,134 111.6% Up for the 18th consecutive month 22,878 111.4%
Total 66,289 104.7% Up for the 11th consecutive month 124,065 106.3%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

