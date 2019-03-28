Suzuki February 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production
|February
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Feb.
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Japan production
|78,665
|95.9%
|Down for the first time in ten months
|160,514
|98.7%
|Overseas production
|189,222
|89.6%
|Down for the first time in two months
|418,829
|99.8%
|Global production
|267,887
|91.4%
|Down for the first time in two months
|579,343
|99.5%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
February 2019 key points
- Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to the decrease in production for the domestic market.
- Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to the decrease in countries including India and Indonesia.
- Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to the decrease in both Japan and overseas production.
Japan sales
|February
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Feb.
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Minivehicles
|54,155
|103.3%
|Up for the 11th consecutive month
|101,187
|105.2%
|Standard and small vehicles
|12,134
|111.6%
|Up for the 18th consecutive month
|22,878
|111.4%
|Total
|66,289
|104.7%
|Up for the 11th consecutive month
|124,065
|106.3%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
