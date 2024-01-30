Suzuki December 2023 and yearly automobile production, sales, and export figures

<December 2023>
Production
|December 2023 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global production
|229,624
|98.4%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|Japan production
|89,212
|107.4%
|Up for the tenth consecutive month
|Overseas production
|140,412
|93.5%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|India
|120,927
|97.0%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|Others
|19,485
|76.3%
|Down for the tenth consecutive month
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and overseas market.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in India etc., despite increase in Hungary.
Sales
|December 2023 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global sales
|213,230
|92.9%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|Japan sales
|46,785
|93.7%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|Minivehicles
|38,178
|94.0%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|Standard and
small vehicles
|8,607
|92.2%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|Overseas sales
|166,445
|92.6%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|India
|106,492
|93.8%
|Down for the first time in nine months
|Others
|59,953
|90.6%
|Down for the third consecutive month
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
- Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India, etc., despite increase in Europe and the Middle East.
Exports
|December 2023 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Exports
|18,496
|111.6%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe, etc.
<January – December 2022>
Production
|January –
December
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|April –
December
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|3,224,996
|101.7%
|Up for the third consecutive year
|2,392,378
|100.6%
|Japan production
|995,948
|108.3%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|747,274
|105.9%
|Overseas production
|2,229,048
|99.0%
|Down for the first time in three years
|1,645,104
|98.4%
|India
|1,934,186
|100.9%
|Up for the third consecutive year
|1,434,321
|100.9%
|Others
|294,862
|87.7%
|Down for the first time in three years
|210,783
|84.1%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic market and export.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decreased production in countries including Pakistan etc., despite increase in India, Hungary etc.
India marked record high yearly production.
Sales
|January –
December
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|April –
December
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|3,072,824
|103.5%
|Up for the third consecutive year
|2,282,661
|103.3%
|Japan sales
|650,570
|107.9%
|Up for the first time in five years
|469,310
|105.2%
|Minivehicles
|531,710
|106.1%
|Up for the first time in five years
|387,065
|104.3%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|118,860
|117.2%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|82,245
|110.1%
|Overseas sales
|2,422,254
|102.4%
|Up for the third consecutive year
|1,813,351
|102.8%
|India
|1,742,680
|108.0%
|Up for the third consecutive year
|1,303,703
|108.1%
|Others
|679,574
|90.4%
|Down for the second consecutive year
|509,648
|91.3%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increased mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
- Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in regions including India, Europe, the Middle East, etc.
The Middle East marked record high yearly sales.
Exports
|January –
December
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|April –
December
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|232,953
|104.5%
|Up for the fourth consecutive year
|168,592
|97.9%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
Increased year-on-year owing to increased exports to regions including Europe, etc.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki