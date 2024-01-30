Suzuki December 2023 and yearly automobile production, sales, and export figures

Suzuki December 2023 and yearly automobile production, sales, and export figures

<December 2023>

Production

December 2023 (units)Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Global production229,62498.4%Down for the second consecutive month
Japan production89,212107.4%Up for the tenth consecutive month
Overseas production140,41293.5%Down for the second consecutive month
India120,92797.0%Down for the second consecutive month
Others19,48576.3%Down for the tenth consecutive month

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

  • Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and overseas market.
  • Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in India etc., despite increase in Hungary.

Sales

December 2023 (units)Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Global sales213,23092.9%Down for the second consecutive month
Japan sales46,78593.7%Down for the second consecutive month
Minivehicles38,17894.0%Down for the third consecutive month
Standard and
small vehicles		8,60792.2%Down for the second consecutive month
Overseas sales166,44592.6%Down for the second consecutive month
India106,49293.8%Down for the first time in nine months
Others59,95390.6%Down for the third consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

  • Japan sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
  • Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India, etc., despite increase in Europe and the Middle East.

Exports

December 2023 (units)Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Exports18,496111.6%Up for the fourth consecutive month

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe, etc.

<January – December 2022>

Production

January –
December
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends		April –
December
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global production3,224,996101.7%Up for the third consecutive year2,392,378100.6%
Japan production995,948108.3%Up for the second consecutive year747,274105.9%
Overseas production2,229,04899.0%Down for the first time in three years1,645,10498.4%
India1,934,186100.9%Up for the third consecutive year1,434,321100.9%
Others294,86287.7%Down for the first time in three years210,78384.1%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

  • Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic market and export.
  • Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decreased production in countries including Pakistan etc., despite increase in India, Hungary etc.
    India marked record high yearly production.

Sales

January –
December
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends		April –
December
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global sales3,072,824103.5%Up for the third consecutive year2,282,661103.3%
Japan sales650,570107.9%Up for the first time in five years469,310105.2%
Minivehicles531,710106.1%Up for the first time in five years387,065104.3%
Standard and
small vehicles		118,860117.2%Up for the second consecutive year82,245110.1%
Overseas sales2,422,254102.4%Up for the third consecutive year1,813,351102.8%
India1,742,680108.0%Up for the third consecutive year1,303,703108.1%
Others679,57490.4%Down for the second consecutive year509,64891.3%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

  • Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increased mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
  • Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in regions including India, Europe, the Middle East, etc.
    The Middle East marked record high yearly sales.

Exports

January –
December
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends		April –
December
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Exports232,953104.5%Up for the fourth consecutive year168,59297.9%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
Increased year-on-year owing to increased exports to regions including Europe, etc.
*The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here