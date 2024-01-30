Suzuki December 2023 and yearly automobile production, sales, and export figures

<December 2023>

Production

December 2023 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Global production 229,624 98.4% Down for the second consecutive month Japan production 89,212 107.4% Up for the tenth consecutive month Overseas production 140,412 93.5% Down for the second consecutive month India 120,927 97.0% Down for the second consecutive month Others 19,485 76.3% Down for the tenth consecutive month

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and overseas market.

Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in India etc., despite increase in Hungary.

Sales

December 2023 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Global sales 213,230 92.9% Down for the second consecutive month Japan sales 46,785 93.7% Down for the second consecutive month Minivehicles 38,178 94.0% Down for the third consecutive month Standard and

small vehicles 8,607 92.2% Down for the second consecutive month Overseas sales 166,445 92.6% Down for the second consecutive month India 106,492 93.8% Down for the first time in nine months Others 59,953 90.6% Down for the third consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.

Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India, etc., despite increase in Europe and the Middle East.

Exports

December 2023 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Exports 18,496 111.6% Up for the fourth consecutive month

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe, etc.

<January – December 2022>

Production