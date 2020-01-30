Suzuki December 2019 and calendar year 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for the domestic market

   January 30, 2020

Production

Dec.
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Dec.
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Japan production 80,342 95.1% Down for the eighth consecutive month 946,768 93.4% Down for the first time in three years
Overseas production 150,895 104.4% Up for the first time in eleven months 2,109,092 87.1% Down for the first time in eight years
Global production 231,237 101.0% Up for the first time in eleven months 3,055,860 88.9% Down for the first time in three years
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

December 2019 key points

  • Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for the domestic market.
  • Overseas production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in countries including India and Indonesia.
  • Global production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in overseas production.

2019 key points

  • Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Pakistan.
  • Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas production.

