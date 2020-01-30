Suzuki December 2019 and calendar year 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production
|Dec.
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Dec.
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Japan production
|80,342
|95.1%
|Down for the eighth consecutive month
|946,768
|93.4%
|Down for the first time in three years
|Overseas production
|150,895
|104.4%
|Up for the first time in eleven months
|2,109,092
|87.1%
|Down for the first time in eight years
|Global production
|231,237
|101.0%
|Up for the first time in eleven months
|3,055,860
|88.9%
|Down for the first time in three years
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
December 2019 key points
- Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for the domestic market.
- Overseas production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in countries including India and Indonesia.
- Global production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in overseas production.
2019 key points
- Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Pakistan.
- Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas production.
Please click here to view the full press release.
SOURCE: Suzuki