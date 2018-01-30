Suzuki December 2017 and calendar year 2017 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

|Dec.
2017
(units)
|Year
-on
-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Dec.
2017
(units)
|Year
-on
-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Japan production
|81,693
|120.7%
|Up for the twelfth consecutive month
|987,537
|124.3%
|Up for the first time in three years
|Overseas production
|169,516
|106.9%
|Up for the twelfth consecutive month
|2,314,799
|107.6%
|Up for the sixth consecutive year
|Global production
|251,209
|111.0%
|Up for the twelfth consecutive month
|3,302,336
|112.1%
|Up for the first time in two years
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
2017 key points
- Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production volume became the highest ever for calendar year mainly owing to record-high in India.
- Global production volume became the highest ever for calendar year owing to increase in both Japan and overseas production.
December 2017 key points
- Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production volume became the highest ever for December owing to increase in countries including India and Indonesia.
- Global production volume became the highest ever for December owing to increase in both Japan and overseas production.
Japan sales
|Dec.
2017
(units)
|Year
-on
-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Dec.
2017
(units)
|Year
-on
-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Minivehicle
|38,523
|150.7%
|Up for the thirteenth consecutive month
|556,295
|106.8%
|Up for the first time in three years
|Standard and small vehicle
|7,788
|120.7%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|109,584
|107.3%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|Total
|46,311
|108.0%
|Up for the fourteenth consecutive month
|665,879
|106.9%
|Up for the first time in three years
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
2017 key points
- Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the WagonR and the Spacia.
- Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan exceeded 100,000 units for the second consecutive year and became the highest ever for calendar year owing to increase in sales of models including the Swift.
December 2017 key points
- Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the WagonR and the Spacia.
- Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for December owing to increase in sales of models including the Swift and the launching of the new XBEE.
Exports
|Dec.
2017
(units)
|Year
-on
-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Dec.
2017
(units)
|Year
-on
-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Exports
|20,174
|144.6%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|206,744
|175.6%
|Up for the first time in seven years
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
2017 key point
- Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.
December 2017 key point
- Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.