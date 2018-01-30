Home > News Releases > Suzuki December 2017 and calendar year 2017 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Suzuki December 2017 and calendar year 2017 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

January 30, 2018

Dec.
2017
(units)		 Year
-on
-Year		 Year-on-Year
Trends		 Jan.–Dec.
2017
(units)		 Year
-on
-Year		 Year-on-Year
Trends
Japan production 81,693 120.7% Up for the twelfth consecutive month 987,537 124.3% Up for the first time in three years
Overseas production 169,516 106.9% Up for the twelfth consecutive month 2,314,799 107.6% Up for the sixth consecutive year
Global production 251,209 111.0% Up for the twelfth consecutive month 3,302,336 112.1% Up for the first time in two years
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

2017 key points

  • Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production volume became the highest ever for calendar year mainly owing to record-high in India.
  • Global production volume became the highest ever for calendar year owing to increase in both Japan and overseas production.

December 2017 key points

  • Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production volume became the highest ever for December owing to increase in countries including India and Indonesia.
  • Global production volume became the highest ever for December owing to increase in both Japan and overseas production.

Japan sales

Dec.
2017
(units)		 Year
-on
-Year		 Year-on-Year
Trends		 Jan.–Dec.
2017
(units)		 Year
-on
-Year		 Year-on-Year
Trends
Minivehicle 38,523 150.7% Up for the thirteenth consecutive month 556,295 106.8% Up for the first time in three years
Standard and small vehicle 7,788 120.7% Up for the fourth consecutive month 109,584 107.3% Up for the second consecutive year
Total 46,311 108.0% Up for the fourteenth consecutive month 665,879 106.9% Up for the first time in three years
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

2017 key points

  • Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the WagonR and the Spacia.
  • Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan exceeded 100,000 units for the second consecutive year and became the highest ever for calendar year owing to increase in sales of models including the Swift.

December 2017 key points

  • Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the WagonR and the Spacia.
  • Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for December owing to increase in sales of models including the Swift and the launching of the new XBEE.

Exports

Dec.
2017
(units)		 Year
-on
-Year		 Year-on-Year
Trends		 Jan.–Dec.
2017
(units)		 Year
-on
-Year		 Year-on-Year
Trends
Exports 20,174 144.6% Up for the third consecutive month 206,744 175.6% Up for the first time in seven years
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

2017 key point

  • Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.

December 2017 key point

  • Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018