Suzuki concludes a basic agreement for the fifth biogas production plant in India

MoU concluded with NDDB and Banas Dairy, also promote rural mobility service

Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki) has concluded a three-party MoU for the basic agreement between Suzuki R&D Center India Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzuki in India, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and Banas Dairy (Headquarters: Banaskantha district, Gujarat) to setup the fifth biogas production plant as well as to promote rural mobility service utilizing biogas, which would contribute toward realizing carbon neutrality in India.

MoU conclusion ceremony was held today at the Banas Dairy Sanadar Plant in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, in the presence of Banas Dairy’s Chairman Shankar Chaudhary, NDDB’s Executive Director S Rajeev, and Suzuki’s President Toshihiro Suzuki. Approximately 2,500 dairy farmers from the nearby farms also came to the ceremony.

The three parties are working toward setting up four biogas production plants in Banaskantha district, Gujarat. The basic agreement was concluded to setup the fifth biogas production plant.

The rural mobility service aims to provide opportunities for clean and affordable transportation to citizens in rural areas by utilizing biogas fuel for Maruti Suzuki’s CNG vehicles. The service will initially start within the Banaskantha district.

President Suzuki said “By cooperating with Banas Dairy and NDDB, we will start two new businesses: biogas production plant and rural mobility service. Each member of the three parties will give out ideas to create a new model of lifestyle and contribute to the development of Banaskantha district.”

Suzuki, NDDB, and Banas Dairy will continue to promote the initiatives of realizing carbon neutrality in India and supporting transportation in rural areas of the country.

SOURCE: Suzuki