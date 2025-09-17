Suzuki chooses Qt to power its digital cockpit for mainstream EVs

Qt Group today announced that Suzuki has chosen the Qt framework to power the digital cockpit of its first battery electric vehicle model – the e VITARA, marking an important step in the car-maker’s journey into Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV)

Qt Group today announced that Suzuki has chosen the Qt framework to power the digital cockpit of its first battery electric vehicle model – the e VITARA, marking an important step in the car-maker’s journey into Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV). Through this partnership, Suzuki will bring visually dazzling, intuitive digital experiences into the mainstream EV market for a wider range of drivers to enjoy.

Mainstream EVs face the challenge of providing advanced, responsive HMI functionality on embedded hardware, where delivering seamless user experiences is often restricted by hardware performance and cost. To address this, Suzuki will leverage Qt Group’s cross-platform HMI tools for rapid UI/UX development as it deploys digital cockpits within elements like instrument clusters and infotainment systems.

Crucially, using Qt Framework will let Suzuki design, test, and reuse all UI components across different vehicle models and platforms today and in the future, all from a single codebase. Software development times and costs are significantly reduced through modularity and reuse, leading to gains in collaboration across the entire development process, from prototyping to production, and ultimately benefitting scalability and performance.

Qt Framework also gives Suzuki full control over customizing the cockpit’s look and feel to create a distinctive, branded user experience. Designers and developers can easily tailor interactive elements, including digital dashboards and infotainment menus, to meet the needs of drivers and passengers.

Qt’s built-in UI components and tools are rigorously quality-tested, providing Suzuki with a reliable foundation for their HMI development. This supports Suzuki’s efforts to meet stringent automotive safety and compliance standards as they design and validate their own cockpit solutions.

“We chose Qt for its ability to help us optimize development costs without falling into vendor lock-in, by leveraging Suzuki’s in-house GUI assets and deploying them across multiple platforms.” said Takashi Sunda, Managing Officer, Executive General Manager, Automobile Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Suzuki. “This approach enabled us to build a lineup of digital clusters with a unified graphic design, while also reshaping the roles and skill sets of our styling designers, HMI developers and unit developers. It’s a meaningful step forward for the future of Suzuki’s digital cluster development.

Suzuki is building its cockpit solution on the open-source Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) , allowing developers to build and deploy software on a common, industry-standard platform, rather than starting from scratch. Qt Group has been a key partner of AGL since 2015, actively collaborating to develop advanced, open-source, Linux-based solutions for connected car infotainment and HMI systems. With nearly a decade of joint development, Qt is fully optimized to run on AGL, helping manufacturers like Suzuki deliver high-quality, scalable, and reliable HMI experiences.

By collaborating with both AGL and Qt communities while maintaining a commercial license, Suzuki gains access to shared components, faster updates, and broad compatibility. This strategy strengthens Suzuki’s ten-year technology roadmap and advances its goal of making software-defined vehicles more accessible.

“We’re committed to building technology and transforming the car experience for everyday users.” said Juhapekka Niemi, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Qt Group. “Suzuki’s e VITARA is a great example of how Qt can help automakers bring premium digital experiences to a wider audience. This partnership is about making beautiful, responsive digital experiences more accessible across the automotive sector.”

With the e VITARA, Suzuki and Qt Group are setting a new standard of smart, scalable and beautifully designed digital cockpits in mainstream electric vehicles, delivering a premium feel to a much broader audience of drivers.

SOURCE: Qt