Suzuki: Change in Personnel

October 31, 2017

uzuki Motor Corporation will make the following change in personnel of general managers and managers, as well as presidents of overseas distributors as of 1 November, 2017.

1. Change in Personnel of General Managers and Managers

New Name Previous
President,
Suzuki France S.A.S.		 Tomoyuki Shimazaki President,
Suzuki Motor Poland SP.Z.O.O.
President,
Suzuki (Myanmar) Motor Co., Ltd.		 Keiichi Asano Group Manager,
Asia Automobile Group II,
Asia Automobile Department
General Manager,
Asia Automobile Department		 Takayuki Sugiyama President,
Suzuki (Myanmar) Motor Co., Ltd.

2. Change in Presidents of Overseas Distributors

New Name
President,
Suzuki Italia S.p.A.		 Massimo Nalli
President,
Suzuki Motor Iberica, S.A.U. (Spain)		 Juan Lopez Frade
President,
Suzuki Austria Automobil Handels G.m.b.H.		 Helmut Pletzer
President,
Suzuki Motor Poland SP.Z.O.O.		 Piotr Dulnik
