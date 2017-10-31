Suzuki: Change in Personnel

uzuki Motor Corporation will make the following change in personnel of general managers and managers, as well as presidents of overseas distributors as of 1 November, 2017.

1. Change in Personnel of General Managers and Managers

New Name Previous President,

Suzuki France S.A.S. Tomoyuki Shimazaki President,

Suzuki Motor Poland SP.Z.O.O. President,

Suzuki (Myanmar) Motor Co., Ltd. Keiichi Asano Group Manager,

Asia Automobile Group II,

Asia Automobile Department General Manager,

Asia Automobile Department Takayuki Sugiyama President,

Suzuki (Myanmar) Motor Co., Ltd.

2. Change in Presidents of Overseas Distributors

New Name President,

Suzuki Italia S.p.A. Massimo Nalli President,

Suzuki Motor Iberica, S.A.U. (Spain) Juan Lopez Frade President,

Suzuki Austria Automobil Handels G.m.b.H. Helmut Pletzer President,

Suzuki Motor Poland SP.Z.O.O. Piotr Dulnik

