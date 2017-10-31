Suzuki: Change in Personnel

uzuki Motor Corporation will make the following change in personnel of general managers and managers, as well as presidents of overseas distributors as of 1 November, 2017.
1. Change in Personnel of General Managers and Managers
|New
|Name
|Previous
|President,
Suzuki France S.A.S.
|Tomoyuki Shimazaki
|President,
Suzuki Motor Poland SP.Z.O.O.
|President,
Suzuki (Myanmar) Motor Co., Ltd.
|Keiichi Asano
|Group Manager,
Asia Automobile Group II,
Asia Automobile Department
|General Manager,
Asia Automobile Department
|Takayuki Sugiyama
|President,
Suzuki (Myanmar) Motor Co., Ltd.
2. Change in Presidents of Overseas Distributors
|New
|Name
|President,
Suzuki Italia S.p.A.
|Massimo Nalli
|President,
Suzuki Motor Iberica, S.A.U. (Spain)
|Juan Lopez Frade
|President,
Suzuki Austria Automobil Handels G.m.b.H.
|Helmut Pletzer
|President,
Suzuki Motor Poland SP.Z.O.O.
|Piotr Dulnik