Suzuki: Change in organisation and personnel

Suzuki Motor Corporation will have the following change in organisation and personnel of adviser and general manager as of 1 September, 2017.
1. Change in Organisation
- – Motorcycle Marketing Department II (America) of Motorcycle Operations will become Motorcycle Marketing Department II (North America).
2. Change in Personnel of Adviser
|New
|Name
|Previous
|President,
Thai Suzuki Motor Co., Ltd.
|Tsuneo Ohashi
|Manufacturing (China)
3. Change in Personnel of General Manager
|New
|Name
|Previous
|Division General Manager,
Motorcycle Operations
|Masahiro Nishikawa
|Head of Motorcycle Engineering,
Motorcycle Operations