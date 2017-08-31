Suzuki: Change in organisation and personnel

Suzuki Motor Corporation will have the following change in organisation and personnel of adviser and general manager as of 1 September, 2017.

1. Change in Organisation

– Motorcycle Marketing Department II (America) of Motorcycle Operations will become Motorcycle Marketing Department II (North America).

2. Change in Personnel of Adviser

New Name Previous President,

Thai Suzuki Motor Co., Ltd. Tsuneo Ohashi Manufacturing (China)

3. Change in Personnel of General Manager

New Name Previous Division General Manager,

Motorcycle Operations Masahiro Nishikawa Head of Motorcycle Engineering,

Motorcycle Operations

