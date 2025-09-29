Suzuki August 2025 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|August
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Aug.
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|241,749
|94.8%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|2,185,771
|98.2%
|1,316,688
|97.4%
|Japan production
|71,121
|98.8%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|615,535
|90.5%
|386,752
|92.9%
|Overseas production
|170,628
|93.3%
|Down for the first time in two months
|1,570,236
|101.7%
|929,936
|99.4%
|India
|158,186
|93.7%
|Down for the first time in two months
|1,437,377
|102.7%
|848,447
|99.8%
|Others
|12,442
|88.6%
|Down for the first time in two months
|132,859
|91.8%
|81,489
|95.5%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for exports.
- Overseas production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in India, Indonesia, etc.
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in India, Hungary, etc.
Sales
|August
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Aug.
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|240,058
|96.3%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|2,129,422
|97.8%
|1,252,234
|96.9%
|Japan sales
|49,148
|100.7%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|486,463
|100.7%
|285,424
|102.6%
|Minivehicles
|39,653
|97.4%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|384,653
|97.4%
|224,658
|97.8%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|9,495
|117.3%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|101,810
|115.2%
|60,766
|125.4%
|Overseas sales
|190,910
|95.3%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|1,642,959
|97.0%
|966,810
|95.4%
|India
|134,050
|92.1%
|Down for the first time in two months
|1,171,025
|97.3%
|676,702
|94.9%
|Others
|56,860
|103.7%
|Up for the first time in two months
|471,934
|96.2%
|290,108
|96.5%
*Mini vehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above mini vehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of standard and small vehicles which marked record-high for August.
- Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India, etc., despite increase in Pakistan, Indonesia, etc.
Exports
|August
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Aug.
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|17,759
|137.6%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|124,041
|79.6%
|81,118
|87.9%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both CBU and CKD.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki