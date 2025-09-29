Suzuki August 2025 automobile production, sales, and export figures

August 2025 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

August

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Aug.

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–Aug.

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 241,749 94.8% Down for the seventh consecutive month 2,185,771 98.2% 1,316,688 97.4% Japan production 71,121 98.8% Down for the seventh consecutive month 615,535 90.5% 386,752 92.9% Overseas production 170,628 93.3% Down for the first time in two months 1,570,236 101.7% 929,936 99.4% India 158,186 93.7% Down for the first time in two months 1,437,377 102.7% 848,447 99.8% Others 12,442 88.6% Down for the first time in two months 132,859 91.8% 81,489 95.5%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production:

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for exports.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in India, Indonesia, etc.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in India, Hungary, etc.

Sales

August

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Aug.

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–Aug.

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 240,058 96.3% Down for the sixth consecutive month 2,129,422 97.8% 1,252,234 96.9% Japan sales 49,148 100.7% Up for the third consecutive month 486,463 100.7% 285,424 102.6% Minivehicles 39,653 97.4% Down for the fourth consecutive month 384,653 97.4% 224,658 97.8% Standard and

small vehicles 9,495 117.3% Up for the fifth consecutive month 101,810 115.2% 60,766 125.4% Overseas sales 190,910 95.3% Down for the seventh consecutive month 1,642,959 97.0% 966,810 95.4% India 134,050 92.1% Down for the first time in two months 1,171,025 97.3% 676,702 94.9% Others 56,860 103.7% Up for the first time in two months 471,934 96.2% 290,108 96.5%

*Mini vehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above mini vehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales:

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of standard and small vehicles which marked record-high for August.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India, etc., despite increase in Pakistan, Indonesia, etc.

Exports

August

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Aug.

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–Aug.

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 17,759 137.6% Up for the second consecutive month 124,041 79.6% 81,118 87.9%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both CBU and CKD.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

