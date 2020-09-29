Suzuki August 2020 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

   September 29, 2020

Production

August
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Aug.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Apr.–Aug.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Global production 209,792 101.3% Up for the first time in eight months 1,437,312 69.3% 671,393 55.1%
Japan production 70,732 108.5% Up for the third consecutive month 562,318 90.7% 314,143 85.1%
Overseas production 139,060 98.0% Down for the eighth consecutive month 874,994 60.2% 357,250 42.1%
India 123,747 111.1% Up for the first time In eight months 698,364 62.0% 285,877 43.5%
Others 15,313 50.1% Down for the 13th consecutive month 176,630 53.8% 71,373 37.2%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Global production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in Japan and India.
  • Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in other areas, despite increase in India.

Sales

August
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Aug.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Apr.–Aug.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Global sales 213,494 102.2% Up for the first time in eight months 1,376,871 68.3% 685,008 58.6%
Japan sales 49,663 107.1% Up for the second consecutive month 401,960 84.2% 214,588 80.5%
Minivehicles 41,443 108.4% Up for the second consecutive month 331,189 84.8% 178,222 81.7%
Standard
and small
vehicles		 8,220 101.2% Up for the second consecutive month 70,771 81.4% 36,366 75.2%
Overseas sales 163,831 100.7% Up for the first time in eight months 974,911 63.4% 470,420 52.2%
India 115,325 121.7% Up for the second consecutive month 634,866 64.0% 281,490 50.0%
Others 48,506 71.4% Down for the eighth consecutive month 340,045 62.3% 188,930 55.7%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • *Overseas sales: Preliminary-based prospect
  • Global sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in Japan and India.
  • Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the minicars Hustler and Jimny, and the compact cars Jimny Sierra and Swift.
  • Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in India.

Exports

August
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Aug.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Apr.–Aug.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Exports 17,298 134.0% Up for the third consecutive month 113,828 99.6% 64,157 94.4%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.

SOURCE: Suzuki

