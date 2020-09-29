Suzuki August 2020 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production
|August
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Aug.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|209,792
|101.3%
|Up for the first time in eight months
|1,437,312
|69.3%
|671,393
|55.1%
|Japan production
|70,732
|108.5%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|562,318
|90.7%
|314,143
|85.1%
|Overseas production
|139,060
|98.0%
|Down for the eighth consecutive month
|874,994
|60.2%
|357,250
|42.1%
|India
|123,747
|111.1%
|Up for the first time In eight months
|698,364
|62.0%
|285,877
|43.5%
|Others
|15,313
|50.1%
|Down for the 13th consecutive month
|176,630
|53.8%
|71,373
|37.2%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Global production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in Japan and India.
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in other areas, despite increase in India.
Sales
|August
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Aug.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|213,494
|102.2%
|Up for the first time in eight months
|1,376,871
|68.3%
|685,008
|58.6%
|Japan sales
|49,663
|107.1%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|401,960
|84.2%
|214,588
|80.5%
|Minivehicles
|41,443
|108.4%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|331,189
|84.8%
|178,222
|81.7%
|Standard
and small
vehicles
|8,220
|101.2%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|70,771
|81.4%
|36,366
|75.2%
|Overseas sales
|163,831
|100.7%
|Up for the first time in eight months
|974,911
|63.4%
|470,420
|52.2%
|India
|115,325
|121.7%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|634,866
|64.0%
|281,490
|50.0%
|Others
|48,506
|71.4%
|Down for the eighth consecutive month
|340,045
|62.3%
|188,930
|55.7%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- *Overseas sales: Preliminary-based prospect
- Global sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in Japan and India.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the minicars Hustler and Jimny, and the compact cars Jimny Sierra and Swift.
- Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in India.
Exports
|August
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Aug.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|17,298
|134.0%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|113,828
|99.6%
|64,157
|94.4%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.
SOURCE: Suzuki