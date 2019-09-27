Suzuki August 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production
|August
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Japan production
|65,208
|84.5%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|619,894
|93.1%
|Overseas production
|141,954
|68.2%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|1,454,120
|85.8%
|Global production
|207,162
|72.6%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|2,074,014
|87.9%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
August 2019 key points
- Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Hungary.
- Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas production.
SOURCE: Suzuki