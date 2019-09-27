Suzuki August 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports

   September 27, 2019

Production

August
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Aug.
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Japan production 65,208 84.5% Down for the fourth consecutive month 619,894 93.1%
Overseas production 141,954 68.2% Down for the seventh consecutive month 1,454,120 85.8%
Global production 207,162 72.6% Down for the seventh consecutive month 2,074,014 87.9%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

August 2019 key points

  • Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Hungary.
  • Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas production.

SOURCE: Suzuki

