Suzuki August 2017 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production
|August
2017
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2017
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Japan production
|70,399
|115.7%
|Up for the eighth consecutive month
|651,189
|122.5%
|Overseas production
|193,981
|112.6%
|Up for the eighth consecutive month
|1,539,487
|109.8%
|Global production
|264,380
|113.4%
|Up for the eighth consecutive month
|2,190,676
|113.3%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
August 2017 key points
- Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production volume became the highest ever for August owing to increase in countries including India and Pakistan.
- Global production volume became the highest ever for August owing to increase in both Japan and overseas production.
Japan sales
|August
2017
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2017
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Minivehicles
|37,044
|107.0%
|Up for the ninth consecutive month
|381,186
|108.3%
|Standard and small vehicles
|7,110
|99.9%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|76,415
|107.4%
|Total
|44,154
|105.8%
|Up for the tenth consecutive month
|457,601
|108.2%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
August 2017 key points
- Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the WagonR and the Spacia.
- Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the Ignis.
Exports
|August
2017
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2017
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|19,546
|300.3%
|Up for the tenth consecutive month
|132,235
|202.6%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
August 2017 key point
- Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to markets including Europe and Latin America.