Suzuki August 2017 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production

August

2017

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Aug.

2017

(units) Year-on-Year Japan production 70,399 115.7% Up for the eighth consecutive month 651,189 122.5% Overseas production 193,981 112.6% Up for the eighth consecutive month 1,539,487 109.8% Global production 264,380 113.4% Up for the eighth consecutive month 2,190,676 113.3%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

August 2017 key points

Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.

Overseas production volume became the highest ever for August owing to increase in countries including India and Pakistan.

Global production volume became the highest ever for August owing to increase in both Japan and overseas production.

Japan sales

August

2017

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Aug.

2017

(units) Year-on-Year Minivehicles 37,044 107.0% Up for the ninth consecutive month 381,186 108.3% Standard and small vehicles 7,110 99.9% Down for the third consecutive month 76,415 107.4% Total 44,154 105.8% Up for the tenth consecutive month 457,601 108.2%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

August 2017 key points

Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the WagonR and the Spacia.

Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the Ignis.

Exports

August

2017

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Aug.

2017

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 19,546 300.3% Up for the tenth consecutive month 132,235 202.6%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

August 2017 key point

Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to markets including Europe and Latin America.

