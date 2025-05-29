Suzuki April 2025 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

April

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 272,972 99.6% Down for the third consecutive month 1,142,055 99.6% Japan production 76,884 88.7% Down for the third consecutive month 305,667 87.2% Overseas production 196,088 104.6% Up for the third consecutive month 836,388 105.0% India 179,892 106.1% Up for the seventh consecutive month 768,822 106.9% Others 16,196 90.6% Down for the 26th consecutive month 67,566 87.5%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production:

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.

Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for April in India.

Sales

April

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 255,656 98.7% Down for the second consecutive month 1,132,817 99.0% Japan sales 58,574 104.9% Up for the first time in two months 259,613 99.5% Minivehicles 45,957 100.8% Up for the first time in two months 205,952 97.7% Standard and

small vehicles 12,617 122.9% Up for the first time in two months 53,661 106.9% Overseas sales 197,082 97.0% Down for the third consecutive month 873,204 98.9% India 142,053 101.1% Up for the first time in two months 636,376 100.9% Others 55,029 87.6% Down for the third consecutive month 236,828 93.6%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales:

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles.

Sales of standard and small vehicles marked record high for April.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in Europe, etc., despite increase in India.

Exports

April

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 16,325 71.6% Down for the fourth consecutive month 59,248 68.6%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki