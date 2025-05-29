Suzuki April 2025 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|April
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|272,972
|99.6%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|1,142,055
|99.6%
|Japan production
|76,884
|88.7%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|305,667
|87.2%
|Overseas production
|196,088
|104.6%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|836,388
|105.0%
|India
|179,892
|106.1%
|Up for the seventh consecutive month
|768,822
|106.9%
|Others
|16,196
|90.6%
|Down for the 26th consecutive month
|67,566
|87.5%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production:
Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for April in India.
Sales
|April
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|255,656
|98.7%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|1,132,817
|99.0%
|Japan sales
|58,574
|104.9%
|Up for the first time in two months
|259,613
|99.5%
|Minivehicles
|45,957
|100.8%
|Up for the first time in two months
|205,952
|97.7%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|12,617
|122.9%
|Up for the first time in two months
|53,661
|106.9%
|Overseas sales
|197,082
|97.0%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|873,204
|98.9%
|India
|142,053
|101.1%
|Up for the first time in two months
|636,376
|100.9%
|Others
|55,029
|87.6%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|236,828
|93.6%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles.
Sales of standard and small vehicles marked record high for April.
- Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in Europe, etc., despite increase in India.
Exports
|April
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|16,325
|71.6%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|59,248
|68.6%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki