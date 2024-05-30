Suzuki April 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|April
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|274,141
|115.4%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|1,146,966
|107.2%
|Japan production
|86,668
|118.3%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|350,651
|108.9%
|Overseas production
|187,473
|114.2%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|796,315
|106.4%
|India
|169,604
|116.9%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|719,134
|111.5%
|Others
|17,869
|93.3%
|Down for the 14th consecutive month
|77,181
|74.8%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for domestic and exports.
- Overseas production: Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for April in India.
Sales
|April
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|259,007
|109.9%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|1,144,106
|111.5%
|Japan sales
|55,855
|115.5%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|260,962
|113.6%
|Minivehicles
|45,593
|116.1%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|210,782
|114.6%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|10,262
|112.7%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|50,180
|109.8%
|Overseas sales
|203,152
|108.4%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|883,144
|110.9%
|India
|140,448
|100.7%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|630,389
|109.0%
|Others
|62,704
|131.1%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|252,755
|116.1%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles.
- Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in Europe, etc.
Exports
|April
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|22,785
|144.3%
|Up for the first time in two months
|86,357
|107.7%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki