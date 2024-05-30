Suzuki April 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

April

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 274,141 115.4% Up for the fourth consecutive month 1,146,966 107.2% Japan production 86,668 118.3% Up for the third consecutive month 350,651 108.9% Overseas production 187,473 114.2% Up for the fourth consecutive month 796,315 106.4% India 169,604 116.9% Up for the fourth consecutive month 719,134 111.5% Others 17,869 93.3% Down for the 14th consecutive month 77,181 74.8%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for domestic and exports.

Overseas production: Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for April in India.

Sales

April

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 259,007 109.9% Up for the fourth consecutive month 1,144,106 111.5% Japan sales 55,855 115.5% Up for the fourth consecutive month 260,962 113.6% Minivehicles 45,593 116.1% Up for the fourth consecutive month 210,782 114.6% Standard and

small vehicles 10,262 112.7% Up for the fourth consecutive month 50,180 109.8% Overseas sales 203,152 108.4% Up for the fourth consecutive month 883,144 110.9% India 140,448 100.7% Up for the fourth consecutive month 630,389 109.0% Others 62,704 131.1% Up for the fourth consecutive month 252,755 116.1%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles.

Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in Europe, etc.

Exports

April

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 22,785 144.3% Up for the first time in two months 86,357 107.7%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki