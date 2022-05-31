Suzuki April 2022 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Automobile production, sales, and export figures April 2022

Production

April

2022

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.

2022

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 253,714 95.4% Down for the second consecutive month 1,048,174 94.9% Japan production 70,289 84.9% Down for the second consecutive month 284,797 85.6% Overseas production 183,425 100.1% Up for the first time in two months 763,377 98.9% India 157,282 98.4% Down for the second consecutive month 651,636 98.5% Others 26,143 112.0% Up for the first time in three months 111,741 101.5%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Jap

Japan production: Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage of parts including semiconductors.

Overseas production: Increased year-on-year despite decreased production in India, owing to increase in areas including Europe and Indonesia.

Sales

April

2022

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.

2022

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 230,345 92.7% Down for the ninth consecutive month 988,357 92.9% Japan sales 42,083 78.4% Down for the 11th consecutive month 198,820 77.2% Mini vehicles 36,141 82.9% Down for the 11th consecutive month 166,229 78.3% Standard and

small vehicles 5,942 59.0% Down for the 11th consecutive month 32,591 72.3% Overseas sales 188,262 96.6% Down for the eighth consecutive month 789,537 97.9% India 126,261 92.1% Down for the ninth consecutive month 533,987 92.6% Others 62,001 107.4% Up for the 14th consecutive month 255,550 111.4%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

Japan sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage in vehicle supply due to decrease in domestic production.

Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage in vehicle supply due to decrease in production in countries including India.

Exports

April

2022

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.

2022

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 21,127 141.8% Up for the first time in four months 71,849 95.5%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Latin America.

