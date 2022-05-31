Suzuki April 2022 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Automobile production, sales, and export figures April 2022

Production

April
2022
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.–Apr.
2022
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global production253,71495.4%Down for the second consecutive month1,048,17494.9%
Japan production70,28984.9%Down for the second consecutive month284,79785.6%
Overseas production183,425100.1%Up for the first time in two months763,37798.9%
India157,28298.4%Down for the second consecutive month651,63698.5%
Others26,143112.0%Up for the first time in three months111,741101.5%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Jap

Japan production: Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage of parts including semiconductors.
Overseas production: Increased year-on-year despite decreased production in India, owing to increase in areas including Europe and Indonesia.

Sales

April
2022
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.–Apr.
2022
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global sales230,34592.7%Down for the ninth consecutive month988,35792.9%
Japan sales42,08378.4%Down for the 11th consecutive month198,82077.2%
Mini vehicles36,14182.9%Down for the 11th consecutive month166,22978.3%
Standard and
small vehicles		5,94259.0%Down for the 11th consecutive month32,59172.3%
Overseas sales188,26296.6%Down for the eighth consecutive month789,53797.9%
India126,26192.1%Down for the ninth consecutive month533,98792.6%
Others62,001107.4%Up for the 14th consecutive month255,550111.4%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

Japan sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage in vehicle supply due to decrease in domestic production.
Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage in vehicle supply due to decrease in production in countries including India.

Exports

April
2022
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.–Apr.
2022
(units)		Year-on-Year
Exports21,127141.8%Up for the first time in four months71,84995.5%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Latin America.

SOURCE: Suzuki

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here