Suzuki April 2022 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production
|April
2022
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2022
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|253,714
|95.4%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|1,048,174
|94.9%
|Japan production
|70,289
|84.9%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|284,797
|85.6%
|Overseas production
|183,425
|100.1%
|Up for the first time in two months
|763,377
|98.9%
|India
|157,282
|98.4%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|651,636
|98.5%
|Others
|26,143
|112.0%
|Up for the first time in three months
|111,741
|101.5%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Jap
Japan production: Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage of parts including semiconductors.
Overseas production: Increased year-on-year despite decreased production in India, owing to increase in areas including Europe and Indonesia.
Sales
|April
2022
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2022
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|230,345
|92.7%
|Down for the ninth consecutive month
|988,357
|92.9%
|Japan sales
|42,083
|78.4%
|Down for the 11th consecutive month
|198,820
|77.2%
|Mini vehicles
|36,141
|82.9%
|Down for the 11th consecutive month
|166,229
|78.3%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|5,942
|59.0%
|Down for the 11th consecutive month
|32,591
|72.3%
|Overseas sales
|188,262
|96.6%
|Down for the eighth consecutive month
|789,537
|97.9%
|India
|126,261
|92.1%
|Down for the ninth consecutive month
|533,987
|92.6%
|Others
|62,001
|107.4%
|Up for the 14th consecutive month
|255,550
|111.4%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
Japan sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage in vehicle supply due to decrease in domestic production.
Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage in vehicle supply due to decrease in production in countries including India.
Exports
|April
2022
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2022
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|21,127
|141.8%
|Up for the first time in four months
|71,849
|95.5%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Latin America.
SOURCE: Suzuki