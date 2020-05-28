Suzuki April 2020 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production

April

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 34,015 12.6% Down for the fourth consecutive month 799,934 71.0% Japan production 28,417 35.1% Down for the first time in two months 276,592 83.4% Overseas production 5,598 2.9% Down for the fourth consecutive month 523,342 65.9% India 0 – Down for the fourth consecutive month 412,487 66.9% Others 5,598 13.6% Down for the ninth consecutive month 110,855 62.5%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Global production:

Decreased year-on-year owing to suspension of production due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major areas including India.

Sales

April

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 46,865 18.2% Down for the fourth consecutive month 738,746 66.9% Japan sales 31,975 54.8% Down for the seventh consecutive month 219,347 81.4% Minivehicles 25,910 55.2% Down for the seventh consecutive month 178,877 81.5% Standard and small vehicles 6,065 53.0% Down for the seventh consecutive month 40,470 80.9% Overseas sales 14,890 7.5% Down for the fourth consecutive month 519,399 62.2% India 0 – Down for the third consecutive month 353,376 62.8% Others 14,890 23.0% Down for the fourth consecutive month 166,023 61.1%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*Overseas sales: preliminary-based prospect

Global sales:

Decreased year-on-year owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of all models.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major areas including India.

Exports

April

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 5,159 35.4% Down for the first time in three months 54,830 90.0%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Overall exports decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to all areas except Africa.

SOURCE: Suzuki