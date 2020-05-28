Suzuki April 2020 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production
|April
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|34,015
|12.6%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|799,934
|71.0%
|Japan production
|28,417
|35.1%
|Down for the first time in two months
|276,592
|83.4%
|Overseas production
|5,598
|2.9%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|523,342
|65.9%
|India
|0
|–
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|412,487
|66.9%
|Others
|5,598
|13.6%
|Down for the ninth consecutive month
|110,855
|62.5%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Global production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to suspension of production due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Japan production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major areas including India.
Sales
|April
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|46,865
|18.2%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|738,746
|66.9%
|Japan sales
|31,975
|54.8%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|219,347
|81.4%
|Minivehicles
|25,910
|55.2%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|178,877
|81.5%
|Standard and small vehicles
|6,065
|53.0%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|40,470
|80.9%
|Overseas sales
|14,890
|7.5%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|519,399
|62.2%
|India
|0
|–
|Down for the third consecutive month
|353,376
|62.8%
|Others
|14,890
|23.0%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|166,023
|61.1%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*Overseas sales: preliminary-based prospect
- Global sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Japan sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of all models.
- Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major areas including India.
Exports
|April
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|5,159
|35.4%
|Down for the first time in three months
|54,830
|90.0%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Overall exports decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to all areas except Africa.
SOURCE: Suzuki