Suzuki April 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production
|April
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Japan production
|80,953
|101.6%
|Up for the first time in three months
|331,724
|99.4%
|Overseas production
|189,900
|89.7%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|794,509
|92.9%
|Global production
|270,853
|93.0%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|1,126,233
|94.7%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
April 2019 key points
- Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production of passenger vehicles for the domestic market.
- Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Pakistan.
- Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in overseas production.
