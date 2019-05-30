Suzuki April 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production of passenger vehicles for the domestic market

   May 30, 2019

Production

April
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Japan production 80,953 101.6% Up for the first time in three months 331,724 99.4%
Overseas production 189,900 89.7% Down for the third consecutive month 794,509 92.9%
Global production 270,853 93.0% Down for the third consecutive month 1,126,233 94.7%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

April 2019 key points

  • Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production of passenger vehicles for the domestic market.
  • Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Pakistan.
  • Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in overseas production.

SOURCE: Suzuki

