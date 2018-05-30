Home > News Releases > Suzuki April 2018 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Suzuki April 2018 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

May 30, 2018

Production

April
2018
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.
2018
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Japan production 79,648 98.3% Down for the third consecutive month 333,678 94.9%
Overseas production 211,651 116.3% Up for the 16th consecutive month 855,614 110.6%
Global production 291,299 110.7% Up for the 16th consecutive month 1,189,292 105.7%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

April 2018 key points

  • Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production volume became the highest ever for April owing to increase in countries including India, Pakistan, and Thailand.
  • Global production volume became the highest ever for April owing to increase in overseas production.

Japan sales

April
2018
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.
2018
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Minivehicles 44,601 105.6% Up for the first time in three months 210,309 101.0%
Standard and small vehicles 11,428 125.9% Up for the eighth consecutive month 46,314 111.6%
Total 56,029 109.2% Up for the first time in two month 256,623 102.8%
  • **Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

April 2018 key points

  • Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the all-new Spacia and Every.
  • Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for April owing to the launch of the new XBEE and increase in sales of models including the Swift.
  • The total Japan sales of minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales increased year-on-year.

Exports

April
2018
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Apr.
2018
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Exports 19,465 97.3% Down for the fourth consecutive month 57,727 86.3%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

April 2018 key point

  • Overall exports decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe.
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018