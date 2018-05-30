Suzuki April 2018 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production
|April
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Japan production
|79,648
|98.3%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|333,678
|94.9%
|Overseas production
|211,651
|116.3%
|Up for the 16th consecutive month
|855,614
|110.6%
|Global production
|291,299
|110.7%
|Up for the 16th consecutive month
|1,189,292
|105.7%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
April 2018 key points
- Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production volume became the highest ever for April owing to increase in countries including India, Pakistan, and Thailand.
- Global production volume became the highest ever for April owing to increase in overseas production.
Japan sales
|April
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Minivehicles
|44,601
|105.6%
|Up for the first time in three months
|210,309
|101.0%
|Standard and small vehicles
|11,428
|125.9%
|Up for the eighth consecutive month
|46,314
|111.6%
|Total
|56,029
|109.2%
|Up for the first time in two month
|256,623
|102.8%
- **Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
April 2018 key points
- Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the all-new Spacia and Every.
- Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for April owing to the launch of the new XBEE and increase in sales of models including the Swift.
- The total Japan sales of minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales increased year-on-year.
Exports
|April
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Apr.
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|19,465
|97.3%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|57,727
|86.3%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
April 2018 key point
- Overall exports decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe.