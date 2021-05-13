Suzuki announces the financial results for FY2020 (April 2020 to March 2021)

Consolidated net sales decreased by ¥310.2 billion (8.9%) to ¥3,178.2 billion year-on-year

1. Outline of Financial Results for FY2020

The decreased net sales and profit for April–June period could not be covered with factors including recovery of sales in India and Japan from July, and efforts to decrease expenses. Operating profit decreased by ¥20.7 billion (9.6%) to ¥194.4 billion year-on-year mainly owing to decrease in sales and increase in price of raw materials.

Ordinary profit increased by ¥2.9 billion (1.2%) to ¥248.3 billion year-on-year partly owing to improvement in financial revenue. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased by ¥12.2 billion (9.1%) to ¥146.4 billion year-on-year partly owing to recording ¥14.2 billion as gain on sale of investment securities.

With respect to the dividends, in the “Mid-Term Management Plan (April 2021 to March 2026) ~ “Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi” ~” announced on 24 February 2021, the Company set the dividend payout ratio of 30%. Under this indication, the Company schedules the annual dividends of ¥90 per share, with the year-end dividends of ¥53 per share.

2. Operating Results by Segment

(1) Automobile business

Net sales decreased by ¥280.8 billion (8.9%) to ¥2,876.6 billion year-on-year. The decreased net sales and profit for April–June period could not be covered with factors including recovery of sales in India and Japan from July, and efforts to decrease expenses. Operating profit decreased by ¥25.1 billion (12.7%) to ¥172.0 billion year-on-year partly owing to increase in price of raw materials, in addition to decrease in sales.

(2) Motorcycle business

Net sales decreased by ¥36.1 billion (14.9%) to ¥206.5 billion year-on-year owing to decrease in sales during the sales season of large motorcycles in April-June period, and the impact of decrease in sales of small motorcycles in markets including India and ASEAN. Operating profit increased by ¥1.9 billion to ¥2.6 billion year-on-year mainly owing to decrease in expenses through improvement of motorcycle business quality.

(3) Marine business

Net sales increased by ¥8.9 billion (11.9%) to ¥83.4 billion year-on-year, and operating profit increased by ¥3.0 billion (21.1%) to ¥17.1 billion year-on-year owing to growing demand for large outboard motors mainly in North America.

(4) Other business

With respect to other business including motorized wheelchairs, solar power generation, and real estate, net sales decreased by ¥2.2 billion (16.1%) to ¥11.7 billion year-on-year, and operating profit decreased by ¥0.5 billion (14.7%) to ¥2.7 billion year-on-year mainly owing to decrease in sales of real estate.

(5) Operating results by geographic region

Net sales and profit decreased in Japan, Europe, and Asia since the decreased net sales and profit for April–June period could not be covered from July.

3. Forecasts for Consolidated Operating Results

Due to many uncertain factors in forecasting business results including the impact of spread of the new coronavirus infection in India, the forecasts for consolidated operating results of the next fiscal year is undetermined.

We will disclose the forecasts as soon as it becomes possible to appropriately and rationally calculate the figures.

