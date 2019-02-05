Suzuki announces the financial results for FY2018 third quarter (April 2018 to December 2018)

Outline of the Financial Results for FY2018 Third Quarter

The consolidated net sales for FY2018 third quarter (April 2018 to December 2018) increased by ¥113.9 billion (4.2%) to ¥2,838.8 billion year-on-year. The operating income for the October-December period decreased, following the July-September period, mainly owing to the impact of the depreciation of currencies of the emerging countries including the Indian Rupee and the increase in selling expenses. The operating income for the April-December period decreased by ¥3.3 billion (1.3%) to ¥256.5 billion year-on-year.

On the other hand, the ordinary income increased by ¥21.5 billion (7.6%) to ¥306.1 billion year-on-year partly owing to the increase in interest income. Net income attributable to owners of the parent increased by ¥16.5 billion (10.0%) to ¥180.8 billion year-on-year.

Operating Results by Segment

In the automobile business, the overseas automobile net sales decreased year-on-year mainly owing to the impact of the depreciation of currencies of the emerging countries. However, the net sales of the automobile business increased by ¥107.0 billion (4.3%) to ¥2,596.6 billion year-on-year owing to the increase in the Japanese domestic automobile net sales, which increased year-on-year mainly owing to the sales contribution of the Spacia and XBEE. The operating income decreased by ¥4.2 billion (1.7%) to ¥244.1 billion year-on-year mainly owing to the depreciation of currencies of the emerging countries and the increase in selling expenses.

In the motorcycle business, the net sales increased by ¥1.2 billion (0.7%) to ¥182.2 billion year-on-year. The operating income decreased by ¥1.5 billion to ¥0.1 billion year-on-year.

In the marine business, etc. the net sales increased by ¥5.7 billion (10.5%) to ¥60.0 billion year-on-year mainly owing to the sales contribution of large outboard motor DF350A in North America. The operating income increased by ¥2.4 billion (23.7%) to ¥12.3 billion year-on-year mainly owing to the improvement in profit in North America.

With respect to the operating results by geographic region, although Japan, Europe, and other areas increased, Asia decreased by ¥19.0 billion (13.5%) to ¥121.6 billion year-on-year.

