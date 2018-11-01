Suzuki announces the financial results for FY2018 second quarter (April 2018 to September 2018)

1. Outline of the Financial Results for FY2018 Second Quarter

The consolidated net sales for FY2018 second quarter (April 2018 to September 2018) increased by ¥98.3 billion (5.4%) to ¥1,929.4 billion year-on-year, and the operating income increased by ¥25.6 billion (14.8%) to ¥198.5 billion year-on-year. However, the financial results showed a slow-down with smaller increase in net sales and income as compared to those of the first quarter, mainly owing to the impact of the depreciation of currencies of the emerging countries including the Indian Rupee.

On the other hand, the ordinary income increased by ¥45.4 billion (24.3%) to ¥232.3 billion year-on-year partly owing to one-time factors including an increase in interest revenue in India. Net income attributable to owners of the parent increased by ¥32.0 billion (30.7%) to ¥136.2 billion year-on-year.

The interim cash dividends will be ¥37.00 per share (previous interim cash dividends were ¥30.00 per share), and the forecast of the year-end cash dividends are ¥74.00 per share, which are kept unchanged from the previous forecasts.

2. Operating Results by Segment

In the automobile business, the Japanese domestic automobile net sales increased year-on-year mainly owing to the sales contribution of the Spacia and XBEE launched at the end of the previous year. The overseas automobile net sales increased year-on-year mainly owing to the increase in sales in India. Consequently, the net sales of the automobile business increased by ¥92.2 billion (5.5%) to ¥1,761.3 billion year-on-year. The operating income increased by ¥23.1 billion (14.2%) to ¥185.5 billion year-on-year mainly owing to the improvement in profit in Asia and Japan.

In the motorcycle business, the net sales increased by ¥1.9 billion (1.5%) to ¥126.3 billion year-on-year mainly owing to the sales contribution of scooters in India. The operating income increased by ¥0.3 billion (7.4%) to ¥4.0 billion year-on-year.

In the marine business, etc. the net sales increased by ¥4.2 billion (11.1%) to ¥41.8 billion year-on-year mainly owing to the sales contribution of large outboard motor DF350A in North America. The operating income increased by ¥2.2 billion (32.6%) to ¥9.0 billion year-on-year mainly owing to the improvement in profit in North America.

With respect to the operating results by geographic region, Japan, Asia, and other areas saw increase in net sales and income.

3. Forecasts for the Consolidated Operating Results

With respect to the consolidated business forecasts, the Company has revised the previous forecasts, as a result of reflecting the second quarter results and revising the figures including the outlook of sales units and foreign exchange rates, as follows. The Group will work as one to reform in every field and pursue the business activity to accomplish more than the below forecasts for the consolidated operating results.

(Forecasts for the consolidated operating results-Full Year) Net Sales ¥3,800.0 billion (up 1.1% year-on-year) Operating Income ¥350.0 billion (down 6.5% year-on-year,

up ¥10.0 billion from the previous forecast) Ordinary Income ¥390.0 billion (up 1.9% year-on-year,

up ¥40.0 billion from the previous forecast) Net Income attributable

to owners of the parent ¥220.0 billion (up 2.0% year-on-year,

up ¥15.0 billion from the previous forecast) (Foreign Exchange Rate) ¥108/US$

¥130/Euro

¥1.56/Indian Rupee

¥0.77/100 Indonesian Rupiah

¥3.35/Thai Baht

*Forecasts for the consolidated operating results are based on currently available information and assumptions, contain risks and uncertainty and do not constitute guarantees of future achievement. Please note that the actual results may greatly vary by the changes of various factors. Those factors, which may influence the future results, include economic conditions and the trend of demand in major markets and the fluctuations of foreign exchange rates (mainly U.S. dollar/Yen rate, Euro/Yen rate, Indian Rupee/Yen rate).

SOURCE: Suzuki