Suzuki announces the financial results for FY2018 first quarter (April 2018 to June 2018)

1. Outline of the Financial Results for FY2018 First Quarter

The consolidated net sales of this first quarter (April 2018 to June 2018) increased by ¥118.2 billion (13.6%) to ¥987.5 billion compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The Japanese domestic net sales increased by ¥29.4 billion (11.0%) to ¥296.3 billion year-on-year mainly owing to increase in automobile sales. The overseas net sales increased by ¥88.8 billion (14.7%) to ¥691.2 billion year-on-year mainly owing to increase in automobile and motorcycle sales in India.

In terms of the consolidated income, the operating income increased by ¥31.4 billion (36.9%) to ¥116.5 billion year-on-year mainly owing to improvement in profit in Asia, Japan, and Europe. The ordinary income increased by ¥33.6 billion (33.8%) to ¥133.1 billion year-on-year. The net income attributable to owners of the parent increased by ¥20.5 billion (31.3%) to ¥85.9 billion year-on-year.

2. Operating Results by Segment

In the automobile business, the Japanese domestic automobile net sales increased year-on-year mainly owing to sales contribution of Spacia and XBEE launched in the previous fiscal year. The overseas automobile net sales increased year-on-year mainly owing to increase in sales in markets including India and Europe. Consequently, the net sales of the automobile business increased by ¥113.3 billion (14.4%) to ¥900.6 billion year-on-year. The operating income increased by ¥30.0 billion (37.8%) to ¥109.4 billion year-on-year mainly owing to improvement in profit in Asia and Japan.

In the motorcycle business, the net sales increased by ¥2.7 billion (4.4%) to ¥64.3 billion year-on-year mainly owing to sales contribution of scooters in India. The operating income increased by ¥0.1 billion (4.8%) to ¥2.1 billion year-on-year.

In the marine business, etc. the net sales increased by ¥2.2 billion (10.8%) to ¥22.6 billion year-on-year mainly owing to sales contribution of large outboard motor DF350A in North America. The operating income increased by ¥1.3 billion (35.3%) to ¥5.0 billion year-on-year mainly owing to improvement in profit in North America.

With respect to the operating results by geographic region, Asia, Japan, Europe, and other areas all saw increase in net sales and income.

3. Forecasts for the Consolidated Operating Results

Forecast for the consolidated operating results are kept unchanged from the previous forecasts.

The Group will work as one to reform in every field and pursue the business activity to accomplish more than the below forecasts for the consolidated operating results.

(Forecasts for the consolidated operating results-Full Year) Net Sales ¥3,800.0 billion (up 1.1% year-on-year) Operating Income ¥340.0 billion (down 9.1% year-on-year) Ordinary Income ¥350.0 billion (down 8.6% year-on-year) Net Income attributable

to owners of the parent ¥205.0 billion (down 5.0% year-on-year) (Foreign Exchange Rate) ¥105/US$

¥130/Euro

¥1.65/Indian Rupee

¥0.78/100 Indonesian Rupiah

¥3.30/Thai Baht

*Forecasts for the consolidated operating results are based on currently available information and assumptions, contain risks and uncertainty and do not constitute guarantees of future achievement. Please note that the actual results may greatly vary by the changes of various factors. Those factors, which may influence the future results, include economic conditions and the trend of demand in major markets and the fluctuations of foreign exchange rates (mainly U.S. dollar/Yen rate, Euro/Yen rate, Indian Rupee/Yen rate).

