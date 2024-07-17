Suzuki announces technology strategy for 10 years ahead

Suzuki Motor Corporation will realize a “technology that minimizes energy consumption” from manufacturing to recycling, and aim for a carbon-neutral world while providing the joy of transportation to people all over the world

Suzuki Motor Corporation will realize a “technology that minimizes energy consumption” from manufacturing to recycling, and aim for a carbon-neutral world while providing the joy of transportation to people all over the world.

Light-weight and Safety Body

Compact and light vehicles, which are Suzuki’s speciality, not only reduce CO2 emissions during use, but also reduce the resources and CO2 emissions in production, thus contributing to resource conservation and CO2 reduction.

We will further evolve the light-weight and safety body “HEARTECT,” and also work to minimize energy consumption through weight reduction technology.

Lean-Battery BEV/HEV (Battery Electric Vehicle/Hybrid Electric Vehicle)

With the aim to provide our customers with the most energy-efficient electric vehicles based on the renewal energy ratio and usage conditions in each country and region, Suzuki will be developing electric vehicles that minimize energy consumption by combining components that embody “Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi” such as a small and efficient electric unit, and a small and light battery.

High-efficiency ICE/CNF Technology (ICE: Internal Combustion Engine, CNF: Carbon Neutral Fuel)

In 2023, we have developed a high-efficiency engine (the Z12E Engine) that pursues improved combustion, which is the core of internal combustion engines, and achieved a maximum thermal efficiency of 40%. In the future, we will extend this high-efficiency engine worldwide and achieve to minimize energy consumption by carbon-neutral fuel and next-generation hybrids.

SDV right (SDV: Software Defined Vehicle)

Also in the field of SDV, Suzuki will be developing and providing our customers with the “SDV right,” an affordable system that creates value for vehicles by embodying minimization of energy consumption with “Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi.”

We will make it easier to use when updating its software, with the best mix of wired and wireless (OTA) updates. We will develop the SDV that makes customers feel “This is fine, this is what I want” by sharing hardware to reduce component costs and reusing software to reduce development costs.

Easy Recyclability and Disassembly Design

The conventional economic system is called a linear economy, which the flow of raw material extraction, product manufacturing, utilization, and disposal is unidirectional. This has caused mass consumption of energy, resource depletion and environmental destruction.

In the future, Suzuki will achieve minimal energy consumption with circular economy which is to save the total use of resources by designing products that can be easily disassembled with recycling and reuse in mind.

SOURCE: Suzuki