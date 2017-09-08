Suzuki announces scrappage scheme

As part of Suzuki GB PLC’s commitment to promoting the benefits of ownership of new lower emission vehicles meeting Euro 6 legislation, the vehicle manufacturer is pleased to announce the introduction of its Scrappage Scheme. The incentive programme, which runs until the 30 September 2017, offers private retail new car buyers up to £2,000 off the price of selected brand-new Suzuki models when they trade in a car registered before the end of 2009. Any make of petrol, diesel or hybrid car can be traded in although they must be pre-Euro 5 emissions standard.

Furthermore, as part of the initiative, any model supplied by a customer needs to have been owned in their own name for at least 90 days and then in turn must be scrapped by the dealership via the industry recognised AutoGreen recycling channel.

Suzuki offers a comprehensive range of highly fuel-efficient cars including various models with Boosterjet turbo-charged petrol engines as well as three with mild hybrid application, known as SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki). SHVS is available in the Ignis, Swift and Baleno models.

The savings for each model and grade in the Suzuki Scrappage Scheme are as follows:

Model Variant Scrappage saving (incl. VAT)

Celerio SZ3 & SZ4 £1,000

IGNIS SZ-T & SZ5 £1,000

Jimny SZ4 £1,000

Baleno SZ-T & SZ5 £2,000

S-Cross SZ-T & SZ5 £2,000

Swift SZ-T & SZ5 £2,000

Vitara SZ-T, SZ5 and S £2,000

The scrappage savings cannot be combined with the latest summer Suzuki new car offers which are also available until 30 September 2017. However, for customers looking at PCP or HP options, Suzuki Financial Services are offering a new 5.9 per cent APR incentive across all selected models in the scheme.

