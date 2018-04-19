Suzuki announces the all-new Ertiga in Indonesia

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Indonesian subsidiary PT. Suzuki Indomobil Motor today unveiled the all-new Ertiga 7-seater MPV.

The new Ertiga features exterior styling that creates a sense of strength and elegance, with a luxurious-looking front grille and dynamic shoulder lines. Inside, the new Ertiga’s refined interior features a finely sculpted dashboard and large wooden pattern accents offering class-above elegance. The new generation HEARTECT platform and 130mm longer body contribute to a spacious cabin environment with expanded luggage space. The newly developed 1.5L petrol engine delivers a combination of both fuel efficiency and performance.

Production and sales of the original Ertiga started in Indonesia and India in 2012, and the car has since become highly acclaimed for its maneuverability in the city and comfortable and spacious interior. As of February 2018, 676,000 units have been sold, both through sales in Indonesia and India and exports to over 70 countries and regions.

The MPV segment accounts for approximately 30 percent of Indonesia’s overall automobile market, and Suzuki aims to further expand its presence in the market with a full redesign of the Ertiga in this segment. The new Ertiga will be manufactured in Indonesia and also India with exports planned to launch from both countries.

