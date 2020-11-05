Suzuki announces financial results for FY2020 second quarter (April to September 2020)

1. Outline of Financial Results for FY2020 Second Quarter

Consolidated net sales for FY2020 second quarter (April to September 2020) decreased by ¥485.2 billion (27.6%) to ¥1,270.2 billion, and operating income decreased by ¥43.7 billion (36.8%) to ¥74.9 billion year-on-year. The decreased net sales and income for April–June period could not be covered with recovery of sales in India and Japan, and efforts to decrease expenses for July–September period. Ordinary income decreased by ¥43.3 billion (31.1%) to ¥96.2 billion, and net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by ¥25.0 billion (31.5%) to ¥54.3 billion year-on-year.

With respect to the interim cash dividends, we have kept it unchanged from the previous year at ¥37 per share.

2. Operating Results by Segment

(1) Automobile business

Net sales decreased by ¥447.5 billion (28.3%) to ¥1,133.9 billion, and operating income decreased by ¥36.9 billion (34.7%) to ¥69.2 billion year-on-year. The decreased net sales and income for April–June period could not be covered with recovery of sales in India and Japan, and efforts to decrease expenses for July–September period.

(2) Motorcycle business

Net sales decreased by ¥37.4 billion (29.6%) to ¥89.1 billion year-on-year, and operating loss of ¥3.6 billion was recorded owing to decrease in sales during the sales season of large motorcycles in April-June period, and the impact of decrease in sales of small motorcycles in markets including India and ASEAN.

(3) Marine business, etc.

Net sales decreased by ¥0.3 billion (0.6%) to ¥47.2 billion, and operating income decreased by ¥1.5 billion (13.7%) to ¥9.3 billion year-on-year. They were kept at this level owing to recovery of sales of large outboard motors mainly in North America.

(4) Operating results by geographic region

Although net sales and income decreased in all areas in FY2020 second quarter, for July-September period, income increased in Japan, Asia, and other areas.

3. Forecasts for Consolidated Operating Results

Previously, the forecasts for consolidated operating results for FY2020 were undetermined since we were unable to rationally calculate the forecasts owing to the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic in the Company’s major market of India. However, based on the latest situation and the trends in the Company’s operating results, we have determined the forecasts as per below.

With respect to the outlook for FY2020 automobile sales in India, considering the pandemic situation, we have calculated as 80% year-on-year, taking into concern certain amount of its risks.

As for the forecasts for the annual dividends, it will remain undetermined to further assess the situation.

(Forecasts for the consolidated operating results-Full Year) Net Sales ¥3,000.0 billion (down 14.0% year-on-year) Operating Income ¥160.0 billion (down 25.6% year-on-year) Ordinary Income ¥180.0 billion (down 26.7% year-on-year) Net Income attributable

to owners of the parent ¥110.0 billion (down 18.0% year-on-year) (Foreign Exchange Rate) ¥106/US$

¥120/Euro

¥1.43/Indian Rupee

¥0.73/100 Indonesian Rupiah

¥3.38/Thai Baht

Forecasts for the consolidated operating results are based on currently available information and assumptions, contain risks and uncertainty and do not constitute guarantees of future achievement. Please note that the actual results may greatly vary by the changes of various factors. Those factors, which may influence the future results, include economic conditions and the trend of demand in major markets and the fluctuations of foreign exchange rates (mainly U.S. dollar/Yen rate, Euro/Yen rate, Indian Rupee/Yen rate).

For more information, please click here.

SOURCE: Suzuki