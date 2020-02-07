Suzuki announces financial results for FY2019 third quarter (April 2019 to December 2019)

Outline of Financial Results for FY2019 Third Quarter

Net sales and income of this third quarter (April 2019 to December 2019) decreased mainly owing to late recovery in the Indian automobile market and the impact of foreign exchange.

Consolidated net sales decreased by ¥212.7 billion (7.5%) to ¥2,626.1 billion compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. In terms of income, operating income decreased by ¥86.1 billion (33.6%) to ¥170.4 billion, ordinary income decreased by ¥111.3 billion (36.4%) to ¥194.8 billion, and net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by ¥64.2 billion (35.5%) to ¥116.6 billion year-on-year.

Operating Results by Segment

(1) Automobile business

Net sales decreased by ¥219.5 billion (8.5%) to ¥2,377.1 billion year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India and Pakistan, and the impact of appreciation of Yen. Operating income decreased by ¥87.5 billion (35.9%) to ¥156.6 billion year-on-year owing to appreciation of Yen and increase in various expenses, in addition to decrease in sales.

SOURCE: Suzuki