Suzuki announces financial results for FY2019 first quarter (April 2019 to June 2019)

Outline of Financial Results for FY2019 First Quarter

Net sales and income of this first quarter (April 2019 to June 2019) decreased owing to decrease in Japan production due to restructuring of final inspection structure, as well as decrease in Indian automobile sales due to slowdown in overall market.

In detail, consolidated net sales decreased by ¥80.0 billion (8.1%) to ¥907.5 billion compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. In terms of income, operating income decreased by ¥53.8 billion (46.2%) to ¥62.7 billion, ordinary income decreased by ¥60.7 billion (45.6%) to ¥72.4 billion, and net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by ¥45.4 billion (52.8%) to ¥40.5 billion year-on-year.

Operating Results by Segment

In the automobile business, net sales decreased by ¥83.5 billion (9.3%) to ¥817.1 billion year-on-year owing to impact of decrease in Japan production due to restructuring of final inspection structure, as well as decrease in sales in India, Pakistan, and Indonesia, and impact of appreciation of Yen. Operating income decreased by ¥54.8 billion (50.1%) to ¥54.6 billion year-on-year owing to appreciation of Yen and increase in various expenses.

In the motorcycle business, net sales increased by ¥1.3 billion (2.0%) to ¥65.6 billion year-on-year mainly owing to increase in sales in India and the Philippines. Operating income increased by ¥0.2 billion (7.5%) to ¥2.3 billion year-on-year.

In the marine business, etc., net sales increased by ¥2.2 billion (9.9%) to ¥24.8 billion and operating income increased by ¥0.8 billion (16.5%) to ¥5.8 billion year-on-year mainly owing to sales contribution of large outboard motor DF350A in North America.

With respect to operating results by geographic region, Asia and Japan saw decrease in net sales and income. With respect to operating income, Japan decreased by ¥24.6 billion (48.6%) to ¥26.1 billion, and Asia decreased by ¥31.6 billion (59.0%) to ¥22.0 billion year-on-year.

Forecasts for Consolidated Operating Results

Although the forecasts for consolidated operating results are kept unchanged from the previous forecasts at the moment, as the outlook is unclear, the Company will announce new forecasts by also taking into account the future trends.

(Reference-Forecasts at the beginning of the fiscal year) Net Sales ¥3,900.0 billion (up 0.7% year-on-year) Operating Income ¥330.0 billion (up 1.7% year-on-year) Ordinary Income ¥340.0 billion (down 10.4% year-on-year) Net Income attributable

to owners of the parent ¥200.0 billion (up 11.9% year-on-year) (Foreign Exchange Rates) ¥110/US$

¥125/Euro

¥1.58/Indian Rupee

¥0.77/100 Indonesian Rupiah

¥3.40/Thai Baht

*Forecasts for the consolidated operating results are based on currently available information and assumptions, contain risks and uncertainty and do not constitute guarantees of future achievement. Please note that the actual results may greatly vary by the changes of various factors. Those factors, which may influence the future results, include economic conditions and the trend of demand in major markets and the fluctuations of foreign exchange rates (mainly U.S. dollar/Yen rate, Euro/Yen rate, Indian Rupee/Yen rate).

SOURCE: Suzuki