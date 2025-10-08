Suzuki announces exhibits for Japan Mobility Show 2025

Suzuki Motor Corporation will make the following exhibition at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 (organized by Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association), which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight from 30 October to 9 November 2025

Suzuki Motor Corporation will make the following exhibition at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 (organized by Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association), which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight from 30 October to 9 November 2025.

The theme for the Suzuki booth is “By Your Side” the corporate slogan announced in the new Mid-Term Management Plan in February this year, and each stage of the booth and exhibition will be set in ways visitors can feel “By Your Side” by evolving our message from the previous show “For the WORLD, PASSION to create A new ANSWER.” to “For YOU, PASSION to create A new ANSWER.”

By concentrating our technologies as a comprehensive mobility manufacturer, we will make proposals for various infrastructure mobility that can help solve the problems of each customer, such as concept model of BEV minicar “Vision e-Sky”, concept model of BEV motorcycle “e-VanVan”, next-generation four-leg mobility “MOQBA 2” and outboard motor at our booth. Additionally, we will make proposals for electric mobility base unit and CBG*1 business.

*1 Compressed Biomethane Gas

Automobiles

<Reference Exhibit> Vision e-Sky, BEV minicar “Just Right” for your life

This concept model is aimed to be commercialized within FY2026 as a BEV that meets the needs of customers who regularly use minicar as a means of daily transportation, such as daily commuting, shopping and short trips on holidays.

Based on the theme of “Unique, Smart, Positive,” it expresses a design unique to Suzuki that makes people feel positive and cheerful.

[Main specifications (reference figure)]

Overall Length 3,395mm x Width 1,475mm x Height 1,625mm

Range: more than 270km

<Reference Exhibit> e EVERY CONCEPT, mini-commercial BEV van that stays close to everyday “work”

Mini-commercial EV van, equipped with a BEV system jointly developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Toyota Motor Corporation.

We propose a model that contributes to the local society by not only realizing silent and powerful EV drive, but also supplying electricity from the vehicle in case of an emergency, while maintaining the user-friendliness of a mini-commercial van.

[Main specifications (reference figure)]

Overall Length 3,395mm x Width 1,475mm x Height 1,890mm

Range: 200km

<Automobile Technology Exhibit> Fronx FFV*2 Concept, Environmental Technologies for the customer’s “happy future”

We propose environmental technologies that utilize ethanol fuel as one of Suzuki’s multi-pathway initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality.

Suzuki aims to expand the options for achieving carbon neutrality in each customer’s region.

*2 Flexible Fuel Vehicle

Other models: Production vehicles

The all-new e VITARA, the all-new X BEE, the all-new Jimny NOMADE and the SPACIA will be on display.

Motorcycle

<Reference Exhibit> e-VanVan, BEV fun bike with playfulness

This is a concept model that fulfills the customer’s desire to enjoy riding and driving a motorcycle even being an EV.

Based on Suzuki’s popular leisure bike “VanVan” from the 1970s, this model expresses innovation with creative styling and unique digital theme colors and graphics.

We propose a new way to enjoy EV as a fun bike.

[Main specifications (reference figure)]

Overall Length 1,810mm x Width 825mm x Height 1,050mm

Vehicle Classification: Equivalent to 125cc

<Reference Exhibit> GSX-8T/GSX-8TT

The all-new GSX-8T and GSX-8TT neo-retro models, announced in July 2025, will be exhibited for the first time as models scheduled to go on sale in Japan.

Based on the GSX-8S, this is a middle-class model which combines a styling design that blends retro and modern elements with the latest electronic controls to provide a sense of security and fun for driving.

[Main specifications (reference figure)]

Overall Length 2,115mm x Width 775mm x Height 1,105mm

Engine: 4-stroke, 775cm3

<Pre-production model> e-PO, foldable electric bike with pedals

Based on the concept of “From daily use to leisure, you can move around more freely!” it is a new genre of mobility equivalent to 50cc class model that combines electric assisted bicycle and EV bike.

In addition to providing powerful assist driving by pedaling, you can also drive comfortably with only throttle operation.

Even in the era of carbon neutrality, we propose it as an electric bike that fulfills the desire to enjoy traveling at your destination while giving consideration to the environment.

[Main specifications (reference figure)]

Overall Length 1,531mm x Width 550mm x Height 990mm

Rated output: 0.25kW (equivalent to 50cc)

Range: more than 30km*3

*3 The cruising range is measured on development vehicle with fully electric mode.

<Reference Exhibit> e-Address BEV scooter, Suzuki’s first global strategic BEV motorcycle

For the first time in Japan, Suzuki will exhibit e- Address that was launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, held in India in January 2025.

It is a highly practical scooter equivalent to 125cc class model with a sufficient driving range and a refined appearance. We propose it as a model that fulfills the customer’s wish, “I want to ride a scooter using the latest technology to make my daily life smarter.”

[Main specifications (reference figure)]

Overall Length 1,860mm x Width 715mm x Height 1,140mm

Rated output: 0.98kW (equivalent to 125cc)

Range in WMTC mode: 80km

<Pre-production model>(Overseas specification model) GSX-R1000R

The GSX-R1000R, which was launched at the Suzuka 8-hour endurance road race in August 2025, will be exhibited.

In the exhibition, there will be a photo spot where visitors can take photos while experiencing the maximum lean angle condition like when running a race.

[Main specifications (reference figure)]

Overall Length 2,075mm x Width 705mm x Height 1,145mm

Engine: 4-stroke 999cm3

<Motorcycle Technology Exhibit> Hydrogen Engine Burgman

Suzuki is conducting research and development on hydrogen engines as part of its multi-pathway efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

It is a mobility that fulfills the desire to “Enjoy one of the joys of motorcycles, the sound of exhaust, while riding in an environmentally conscious vehicle.”

In the booth, cut-away models will be displayed so that visitors can see the evolution from the reference exhibit model at JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023.

<Reference Exhibit> (Overseas specification model) GIXXER SF 250 FFV*4

By modifying the injector, fuel pump and engine control settings, we developed a flexible fuel vehicle (FFV) that allows use of 85% bioethanol mixed fuel. The vehicle was launched in India in January 2025.

The use of plant-based bioethanol fuel contributes to reduction in CO2 emissions compared to conventional fossil fuels, while enabling the use of gasoline, making it highly convenient.

[Main specifications (Overseas specification model)]

Overall Length 2,010mm x Width 740mm x Height 1,035mm

Engine capacity: 249cm3

*4 Flexible Fuel Vehicle

Other model: Production model of the all-new DR-Z4SM will be exhibited.

Electric Small Mobility

<Reference Exhibit> MOQBA 2, next generation four-leg mobility

MOQBA, which was exhibited as a reference exhibit at JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023, will be exhibited as MOQBA 2, a technologically advanced version.

Based on the four-legged platform, we have prepared variations that can be used for many purposes, such as package delivery type and motorcycle type.

<Reference Exhibit> SUZU-RIDE 2, electric personal mobility

The SUZU-RIDE 2, which evolved from the SUZU-RIDE, a reference exhibit at JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023, will be exhibited.

We propose this vehicle as an electric compact mobility which fulfills the customers’ desire to enjoy moving more casually from daily life use to business or leisure, with a styling that makes people feel joyful and nimble anytime, an easy-to-use luggage space, and easy operation.

<Reference Exhibit> Senior Car 40th Anniversary Exhibition

Celebrating 40 years since its launch in October 1985, the Senior Car has always been used as daily means of transportation for the elderly people, and has been delivering freedom of movement by closely rooted to their everyday life.

In the booth, panels will be displayed to introduce the actual models of the first-generation Senior Car ET11 and the current Senior Car ET4DB, as well as the history of the Senior Car.

*Image is of the first-generation Senior Car (4.5 km/h type) ET10.

Specifications differ from display vehicle.

Exhibit regarding business activities, etc.

Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform

<Reference Exhibit>MITRA Concept

The MITRA Concept is an electric unit under development with the aim of being used as the undercarriage of various robots. By combining the MITRA Concept with technologies such as autonomous driving and AI, partner companies will be able to solve problems with robots in various fields such as logistics, agriculture, and civil engineering and construction.

In addition to the MITRA Concept, LOMBY Corporation’s LM-A automated delivery robot, HBA Corporation’s HSR [Outdoor field], and Omron Corporation’s Crop Growth Monitoring System will be displayed at the booth.

CBG*6 business

<Reference Exhibit> (Overseas specification model) Victoris /

<Motorcycle Technology Exhibit> ACCESS (prototype vehicle)

Suzuki has been working on the CBG *6 project since 2022, believing that recycling dairy waste can revitalize rural areas in India, contribute to solving various social issues, and realize a multi-pathway approach toward carbon neutrality.

project since 2022, believing that recycling dairy waste can revitalize rural areas in India, contribute to solving various social issues, and realize a multi-pathway approach toward carbon neutrality. At the booth, CNG*7 / CBG*6 specification Victoris, a model launched in India in September 2025, and the ACCESS prototype vehicle converted into CNG*7 / CBG*6 specification will be displayed, as well as a miniature model of a biogas plant that Suzuki established in collaboration with dairy unions in India.

*6 Compressed Biomethane Gas

*7 Compressed Natural Gas

<Reference Exhibit> Glydways

Glydways is a startup company that develops an on-demand urban transportation system of autonomous-minicar-sized electric vehicles traveling in packs on dedicated lanes. In collaboration with Glydways, Suzuki aims to solve transportation issues in cities around the world through a new, efficient and convenient transportation system that provides vehicles only when needed while reducing infrastructure development, operation costs and the number of vehicles.

At the Suzuki booth, the actual “Glydcar” vehicle used by Glyways, as well as panels describing the anticipated driving scenes will be displayed.

*The images shown in this press release may be different from exhibits without any notice.

SOURCE: Suzuki