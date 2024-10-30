Suzuki and Toyota to deepen collaboration in the field of electrified vehicles

Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) have decided to further strengthen collaboration in the supply of a battery EV (BEV) SUV model developed by Suzuki to Toyota

Both Suzuki and Toyota’s businesses have their roots in Enshu―the western part of Shizuoka Prefecture―and both companies took on the challenge of switching their businesses from looms to automobiles. Since Suzuki’s Chairman (current Senior Advisor) Osamu Suzuki and Toyota’s President (current Chairman) Akio Toyoda started exploring business partnerships in 2016, both companies have engaged in a wide-ranging collaboration, aiming to provide people with freedom of movement and fun-to-drive. The fields of collaboration are diverse and include production and mutual supply of vehicles, and the spread of electrified vehicles. As a result, the market launch of collaboration vehicles has expanded to Japan, India, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

This new development marks the first BEV in the OEM relationship between the two companies. It will be launched worldwide, providing a BEV choice even in the SUV market, which is showing remarkable growth. With this new addition, Suzuki and Toyota will further promote their respective initiatives toward realizing a carbon-neutral society.

The new model was designed exclusively as a BEV. A nimble SUV with the sharp driving characteristics of a BEV, it features ample cruising range and a comfortable cabin. It is also available with a 4WD system, offering exceptional drivability on rough roads and a more powerful driving performance.

The BEV unit and platform adopted for this model were jointly developed by Suzuki, Toyota, and Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., utilizing each company’s strength.

Comment from Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki

“Suzuki will supply our first BEV to Toyota globally. I am grateful that the collaboration between the two companies has further deepened in this way. While continuing to be competitors, we will deepen our collaborations toward solving social issues, including the realization of a carbon-neutral society through a multi-pathway approach.”

Comment from Toyota President Koji Sato

“By leveraging the BEV unit and platform that we jointly developed, we will take a new step in our collaboration in the field of electrified vehicles. This will allow us to deliver various choices that contribute to a carbon-neutral society to customers worldwide. We would like to learn from each other’s strengths, compete, and further joint efforts based on a multi-pathway approach.”

SOURCE: Toyota