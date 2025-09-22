Suzuki adopts the all-new emblem

Suzuki Motor Corporation has redesigned the emblem used on its products for the first time in 22 years

The new emblem reflects the newly established corporate slogan, “By Your Side”, and embodies Suzuki’s unwavering commitment since its founding to “focus on the customer,” as well as new possibilities for the future. To express this enduring commitment, the outline of Suzuki’s corporate identity, the iconic “S”, has been retained, while a flat design suitable for the digital age has been adopted to represent new possibilities. In addition, the traditional chrome plating has been replaced with high-brightness silver paint to reduce environmental impact and express a shift toward a new era.

The new emblem will be unveiled, starting with concept models at the “Japan Mobility Show 2025”.

Moving forward, Suzuki will continue to flexibly respond to changes in the times from the customer’s perspective, aiming to become “an infrastructure mobility closely connected with people’s lives”.

Comments from Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki

The new emblem embodies Suzuki’s long-held commitment to “create valuable products by focusing on the customer,” as well as our determination to take on new challenges for the future.

Under the corporate slogan “By Your Side,” we will continue to walk alongside our customers by providing infrastructure mobility closely connected with people’s lives, contributing to the realization of a sustainable future.

SOURCE: Suzuki