Suzuki adds three regional managers to business sales team

Suzuki GB is pleased to announce the expansion of its Business Sales team with the appointment of three Regional Business Development Managers. The latest recruitment programme comes in response to the increasing number of Suzuki dealers across the UK who are offering the vehicle manufacturer’s award-winning and highly-competitive “Fit for Fleet” line-up to business customers, coupled with the brand’s target to sell 50 per cent more cars per year within the Fleet sector by 2020.

Reporting to Graeme Jenkins, Head of Fleet, and bringing extensive experience in corporate sales, the managers will be responsible for growing incremental and profitable business within the SME market. Furthermore, they will work alongside fleet specialists at the brand’s nationwide network of Suzuki Business Partners, assisting with training requirements and on-site visits to prospective and existing customer accounts.

Heading up the Southern region will be Joe Skinner who has worked in the car industry for 25 years. He takes up the position at Suzuki after successfully managing partnerships and the requirements of large corporate clients for the past three years at Lookers Leasing.

Louise Kelly, who will look after the Midlands, joins from her role of Corporate Sales Manager at Maserati North Europe, where she was tasked with driving corporate sales and providing strategic direction to the dealer network. Louise has equally occupied several senior account management roles outside of the automotive industry.

Overseeing the North, Tim Whitworth brings more than 14 years of experience in Fleet and worked most recently as a Regional Business Manager at DEKRA Automotive. He has also occupied business sales functions at several dealer groups, after starting his career in the motor trade with a Suzuki dealer.

Graeme Jenkins, Head of Fleet at Suzuki GB, said: “We are very pleased to welcome the new Regional Business Development Managers to the Suzuki Business Sales team. They form an integral part of our exciting long-term growth strategy within the corporate market and will play a vital role in strengthening both our presence and sales channels. We are delighted to have them on board, and they are the perfect ambassadors to champion the compelling values of our low cost of ownership proposition to today’s Fleet customers.”

For more information on the Suzuki “Fit for Fleet” product line-up and the Business Charter, please call 01908 336130, email businesscars@suzuki.co.uk or visit cars.suzuki.co.uk/business.

Picture caption (from left to right): Joe Skinner (South), Louise Kelly (Midlands), Tim Whitworth (North).

