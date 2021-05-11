Suzuki achieves accumulated Japanese domestic minivehicle sales of 25 million units

Suzuki Motor Corporation has achieved accumulated Japanese domestic minivehicle sales of 25 million units as of 31 April, 202

Suzuki Motor Corporation has achieved accumulated Japanese domestic minivehicle sales of 25 million units*1 as of 31 April, 2021.

Since launching the Suzulight, the first ever mass-production minivehicle in Japan in October 1955, Suzuki has been providing distinctive products that meet customer needs, including minivehicles such as the Jimny in 1970, the Alto in 1979, and the WagonR in 1993. In recent years, Suzuki has launched the Spacia in 2013, and the Hustler in 2014, achieving accumulated Japanese domestic minivehicle sales of 25 million units in 65 years and 7 months.

Minivehicles are favored by many customers for their economically efficient and easy-to-drive characteristics. They are used as a “practical necessity” for everyday family usage such as commuting, going to school, and shopping, as well as “a car useful for work”, carrying people and goods of private stores, local workshops, and farms.

Moreover, in rural areas where public transportation is difficult to use, minivehicles have replaced busses and trains, and serve a vital role as a getting-around vehicle in local communities.

Suzuki will continue providing value-packed products that exceed customer expectations.

*1 Based on Suzuki research on Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

<Breakdown of accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales by major models>

Alto 5.24 million units WagonR 4.81 million units Carry 4.67 million units Every 3.25 million units Fronte 1.59 million units Spacia 1.01 million units

<History of Suzuki’s Japanese domestic automobile sales>