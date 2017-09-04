Home > News Releases > Suzuki achieves accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales of 25 million units

Suzuki achieves accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales of 25 million units

September 4, 2017

Suzuki Motor Corporation has achieved accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales of 25 million units*1 (total of minivehicles and standard and small vehicles) on 31 August, 2017.

*1 Based on Suzuki research on Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Since launching the Suzulight minicar in October 1955, Suzuki has been providing distinctive products that meet customer needs, including minivehicles such as the Jiminy mini 4WD in 1970, the Alto in 1979, the WagonR in 1993, and the Hustler mini crossover in 2014. As for standard and small vehicles, the Fronte 800 in 1965, the Cultus in 1983, the Escudo compact 4WD in 1988, and the world strategic model Swift in 2004. Suzuki achieved this milestone in 61 years and 11 months. Breakdown of 25 million units are approximately 22.96 million units of minivehicles and 2.05 million units of standard and small vehicles. This brings Suzuki’s accumulated global automobile sales to approximately 62.6 million units*2, of which India contributes with 16.76 million units, China with 3.69 million units, and Indonesia with 2.22 million units.

*2 Based on Suzuki research as of the end of July 2017.

Suzuki will continue providing value-packed products that exceed customer expectations by pursuing “Driving Pleasure”, “Fun to Use”, and “Pride of Ownership”.

<Milestones of Suzuki’s accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales>

Oct. 1955 Sales started
April 1994 10 million units achieved in 38 years and 7 months
July 2002 15 million units achieved in 46 years and 10 months
Feb. 2010 20 million units achieved in 54 years and 4 months
Aug. 2017 25 million units achieved in 61 years and 11 months

<Breakdown of accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales by major models>

Alto 5.77 million units
WagonR 4.48 million units
Carry 4.46 million units
Every 2.93 million units
Swift 640,000 units

<History of Suzuki’s Japanese domestic automobile sales>

Oct. 1955 Suzulight minicar launched
Oct. 1961 Suzulight Carry minitruck launched
Aug. 1965 Fronte 800 compact car launched
April 1970 Jimny mini 4WD launched
May 1979 Alto minicar launched
Oct. 1983 Cultus compact car launched
May 1988 Escudo compact 4WD launched
Sep. 1993 WagonR minicar launched
April 1994 Accum. automobile sales of 10 million units achieved
Jan. 1995 Accum. minivehicle sales of 10 million units achieved
July 2002 Accum. automobile sales of 15 million units achieved
Jan. 2004 Accum. minivehicle sales of 15 million units achieved
Nov. 2004 World strategic model Swift compact car launched
May 2009 30th anniversary and global sales of 10 million units achieved for Alto
Jan. 2010 Accum. automobile sales of 20 million units achieved
Sep. 2012 Accum. minivehicle sales of 20 million units achieved
Sep. 2013 Accum. domestic sales of 4 million units achieved for WagonR in 20 years
Jan. 2014 Hustler minicar launched
Dec. 2016 Accum. domestic sales of 5 million units achieved for Alto
Aug. 2017 Accum. automobile sales of 25 million units achieved

<Suzuki’s accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales units>

FY Minivehicle Standard and
Small Vehicle		 Total
1955 14 14
1960 7,286 7,286
1965 185,880 660 186,540
1970 1,107,632 2,816 1,110,448
1975 2,151,483 2,816 2,154,299
1980 3,450,015 4,522 3,454,537
1985 5,711,583 58,386 5,769,969
1990 8,142,886 218,473 8,361,359
1995 10,701,036 500,355 11,201,391
2000 13,441,927 776,985 14,218,912
2005 16,384,557 1,100,101 17,484,658
2010 19,231,994 1,490,898 20,722,892
2015 22,209,586 1,895,127 24,104,713
Aug. 2017 22,957,019 2,045,861 25,002,880
