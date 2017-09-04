Suzuki achieves accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales of 25 million units

Suzuki Motor Corporation has achieved accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales of 25 million units*1 (total of minivehicles and standard and small vehicles) on 31 August, 2017.

*1 Based on Suzuki research on Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Since launching the Suzulight minicar in October 1955, Suzuki has been providing distinctive products that meet customer needs, including minivehicles such as the Jiminy mini 4WD in 1970, the Alto in 1979, the WagonR in 1993, and the Hustler mini crossover in 2014. As for standard and small vehicles, the Fronte 800 in 1965, the Cultus in 1983, the Escudo compact 4WD in 1988, and the world strategic model Swift in 2004. Suzuki achieved this milestone in 61 years and 11 months. Breakdown of 25 million units are approximately 22.96 million units of minivehicles and 2.05 million units of standard and small vehicles. This brings Suzuki’s accumulated global automobile sales to approximately 62.6 million units*2, of which India contributes with 16.76 million units, China with 3.69 million units, and Indonesia with 2.22 million units.

*2 Based on Suzuki research as of the end of July 2017.

Suzuki will continue providing value-packed products that exceed customer expectations by pursuing “Driving Pleasure”, “Fun to Use”, and “Pride of Ownership”.

<Milestones of Suzuki’s accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales>

Oct. 1955 Sales started April 1994 10 million units achieved in 38 years and 7 months July 2002 15 million units achieved in 46 years and 10 months Feb. 2010 20 million units achieved in 54 years and 4 months Aug. 2017 25 million units achieved in 61 years and 11 months

<Breakdown of accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales by major models>

Alto 5.77 million units WagonR 4.48 million units Carry 4.46 million units Every 2.93 million units Swift 640,000 units

<History of Suzuki’s Japanese domestic automobile sales>

Oct. 1955 Suzulight minicar launched Oct. 1961 Suzulight Carry minitruck launched Aug. 1965 Fronte 800 compact car launched April 1970 Jimny mini 4WD launched May 1979 Alto minicar launched Oct. 1983 Cultus compact car launched May 1988 Escudo compact 4WD launched Sep. 1993 WagonR minicar launched April 1994 Accum. automobile sales of 10 million units achieved Jan. 1995 Accum. minivehicle sales of 10 million units achieved July 2002 Accum. automobile sales of 15 million units achieved Jan. 2004 Accum. minivehicle sales of 15 million units achieved Nov. 2004 World strategic model Swift compact car launched May 2009 30th anniversary and global sales of 10 million units achieved for Alto Jan. 2010 Accum. automobile sales of 20 million units achieved Sep. 2012 Accum. minivehicle sales of 20 million units achieved Sep. 2013 Accum. domestic sales of 4 million units achieved for WagonR in 20 years Jan. 2014 Hustler minicar launched Dec. 2016 Accum. domestic sales of 5 million units achieved for Alto Aug. 2017 Accum. automobile sales of 25 million units achieved

<Suzuki’s accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales units>

FY Minivehicle Standard and

Small Vehicle Total 1955 14 14 1960 7,286 7,286 1965 185,880 660 186,540 1970 1,107,632 2,816 1,110,448 1975 2,151,483 2,816 2,154,299 1980 3,450,015 4,522 3,454,537 1985 5,711,583 58,386 5,769,969 1990 8,142,886 218,473 8,361,359 1995 10,701,036 500,355 11,201,391 2000 13,441,927 776,985 14,218,912 2005 16,384,557 1,100,101 17,484,658 2010 19,231,994 1,490,898 20,722,892 2015 22,209,586 1,895,127 24,104,713 Aug. 2017 22,957,019 2,045,861 25,002,880

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.