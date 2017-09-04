Suzuki achieves accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales of 25 million units

Suzuki Motor Corporation has achieved accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales of 25 million units*1 (total of minivehicles and standard and small vehicles) on 31 August, 2017.
*1 Based on Suzuki research on Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.
Since launching the Suzulight minicar in October 1955, Suzuki has been providing distinctive products that meet customer needs, including minivehicles such as the Jiminy mini 4WD in 1970, the Alto in 1979, the WagonR in 1993, and the Hustler mini crossover in 2014. As for standard and small vehicles, the Fronte 800 in 1965, the Cultus in 1983, the Escudo compact 4WD in 1988, and the world strategic model Swift in 2004. Suzuki achieved this milestone in 61 years and 11 months. Breakdown of 25 million units are approximately 22.96 million units of minivehicles and 2.05 million units of standard and small vehicles. This brings Suzuki’s accumulated global automobile sales to approximately 62.6 million units*2, of which India contributes with 16.76 million units, China with 3.69 million units, and Indonesia with 2.22 million units.
*2 Based on Suzuki research as of the end of July 2017.
Suzuki will continue providing value-packed products that exceed customer expectations by pursuing “Driving Pleasure”, “Fun to Use”, and “Pride of Ownership”.
<Milestones of Suzuki’s accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales>
|Oct.
|1955
|Sales started
|April
|1994
|10 million units achieved in 38 years and 7 months
|July
|2002
|15 million units achieved in 46 years and 10 months
|Feb.
|2010
|20 million units achieved in 54 years and 4 months
|Aug.
|2017
|25 million units achieved in 61 years and 11 months
<Breakdown of accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales by major models>
|Alto
|5.77 million units
|WagonR
|4.48 million units
|Carry
|4.46 million units
|Every
|2.93 million units
|Swift
|640,000 units
<History of Suzuki’s Japanese domestic automobile sales>
|Oct.
|1955
|Suzulight minicar launched
|Oct.
|1961
|Suzulight Carry minitruck launched
|Aug.
|1965
|Fronte 800 compact car launched
|April
|1970
|Jimny mini 4WD launched
|May
|1979
|Alto minicar launched
|Oct.
|1983
|Cultus compact car launched
|May
|1988
|Escudo compact 4WD launched
|Sep.
|1993
|WagonR minicar launched
|April
|1994
|Accum. automobile sales of 10 million units achieved
|Jan.
|1995
|Accum. minivehicle sales of 10 million units achieved
|July
|2002
|Accum. automobile sales of 15 million units achieved
|Jan.
|2004
|Accum. minivehicle sales of 15 million units achieved
|Nov.
|2004
|World strategic model Swift compact car launched
|May
|2009
|30th anniversary and global sales of 10 million units achieved for Alto
|Jan.
|2010
|Accum. automobile sales of 20 million units achieved
|Sep.
|2012
|Accum. minivehicle sales of 20 million units achieved
|Sep.
|2013
|Accum. domestic sales of 4 million units achieved for WagonR in 20 years
|Jan.
|2014
|Hustler minicar launched
|Dec.
|2016
|Accum. domestic sales of 5 million units achieved for Alto
|Aug.
|2017
|Accum. automobile sales of 25 million units achieved
<Suzuki’s accumulated Japanese domestic automobile sales units>
|FY
|Minivehicle
|Standard and
Small Vehicle
|Total
|1955
|14
|14
|1960
|7,286
|7,286
|1965
|185,880
|660
|186,540
|1970
|1,107,632
|2,816
|1,110,448
|1975
|2,151,483
|2,816
|2,154,299
|1980
|3,450,015
|4,522
|3,454,537
|1985
|5,711,583
|58,386
|5,769,969
|1990
|8,142,886
|218,473
|8,361,359
|1995
|10,701,036
|500,355
|11,201,391
|2000
|13,441,927
|776,985
|14,218,912
|2005
|16,384,557
|1,100,101
|17,484,658
|2010
|19,231,994
|1,490,898
|20,722,892
|2015
|22,209,586
|1,895,127
|24,104,713
|Aug. 2017
|22,957,019
|2,045,861
|25,002,880