Suzuki achieves accumulated automobile production of 4 million units in Hungary

Suzuki’s subsidiary in Hungary, Magyar Suzuki Corporation Ltd., has achieved accumulated automobile production of 4 million units on 8 February 2024.

Magyar Suzuki started production in October 1992 with the Swift, and has produced various models including the WagonR+, Suzuki’s first world strategic model Swift, and Splash. The company currently produces two models, namely the Vitara and the S-CROSS. 4 million units was achieved in 31 years and 5 months with the Hungarian specification Vitara.

As the only production hub of Suzuki in Europe, Magyar Suzuki currently makes production not only for Hungary, but also for 123 countries and regions worldwide in areas including Europe and Latin America.

<Overview of Magyar Suzuki>

Company name Magyar Suzuki Corporation Ltd. Plant location Esztergom No. of employees Approx. 2,900 (as of the end of March 2023) Production result 142,454 units (FY2022)

<History of Magyar Suzuki>

April 1991 Company established October 1992 Started production October 2006 Achieved accumulated production of 1 million units July 2011 Achieved accumulated production of 2 million units April 2017 Achieved accumulated production of 3 million units February 2024 Achieved accumulated production of 4 million units

SOURCE: Suzuki