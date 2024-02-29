Suzuki achieves accumulated automobile production of 4 million units in Hungary

Suzuki’s subsidiary in Hungary, Magyar Suzuki Corporation Ltd., has achieved accumulated automobile production of 4 million units on 8 February 2024

Magyar Suzuki started production in October 1992 with the Swift, and has produced various models including the WagonR+, Suzuki’s first world strategic model Swift, and Splash. The company currently produces two models, namely the Vitara and the S-CROSS. 4 million units was achieved in 31 years and 5 months with the Hungarian specification Vitara.
As the only production hub of Suzuki in Europe, Magyar Suzuki currently makes production not only for Hungary, but also for 123 countries and regions worldwide in areas including Europe and Latin America.

<Overview of Magyar Suzuki>

Company nameMagyar Suzuki Corporation Ltd.
Plant locationEsztergom
No. of employeesApprox. 2,900 (as of the end of March 2023)
Production result142,454 units (FY2022)

<History of Magyar Suzuki>

April 1991Company established
October 1992Started production
October 2006Achieved accumulated production of 1 million units
July 2011Achieved accumulated production of 2 million units
April 2017Achieved accumulated production of 3 million units
February 2024Achieved accumulated production of 4 million units

SOURCE: Suzuki

