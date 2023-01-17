Suzuki achieves accumulated automobile production of 3 million units in Indonesia

PT Suzuki Indomobil Motor (hereinafter SIM), subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation for automobile and motorcycle production in Indonesia, has achieved accumulated automobile production of 3 million units on 6 December 2022, and held a ceremony at the Cikarang Plant on 16 January

PT Suzuki Indomobil Motor (hereinafter SIM), subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation for automobile and motorcycle production in Indonesia, has achieved accumulated automobile production of 3 million units on 6 December 2022, and held a ceremony at the Cikarang Plant on 16 January.

Automobile production in SIM started in March 1976 at the Pulogadung Plant. SIM also started production at the Tambun Plant in 1991, and the Cikarang Plant in 2015, and currently produces the Carry, XL7, etc.

SIM achieved accumulated production of 3 million units in 46 years and 9 months. The 3 millionth vehicle was the Ertiga Hybrid model produced at Cikarang Plant.

In addition to automobiles, SIM also produces motorcycles at the Tambun Plant.

Shingo Sezaki, President Director of SIM, said in the ceremony “Suzuki shall continue to provide products that satisfy our customers in Indonesia and exported countries, according to our mission statement, ’Develop products of superior value by focusing on the customer’. I express my gratitude to all of our supporters and stakeholders that have made this 3 million milestone possible, and would appreciate your continued support.”

Suzuki will continue contributing to the development of Indonesia’s automobile industry by providing mobility that is needed by our customers.

<Overview of SIM>

Company Name PT Suzuki Indomobil Motor (Invested 94.9% by Suzuki) Plant Location Headquarters: Pulogadung

Plants: Tambun, Cikarang No. of Employees Approx. 4,000 people (as of November 2022) Automobile Production Results (FY2021) 134,000 units

(Tambun Plant: 78,000 units, Cikarang Plant: 56,000 units) Current Production Models (Automobile) Tambun Plant: Carry, APV

Cikarang Plant: Ertiga, XL7

