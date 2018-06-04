Suzuki achieves accumulated automobile production of 20 million units in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation has achieved accumulated automobile production of 20 million units in India. India becomes the second country after Japan in which Suzuki has reached this milestone, and the fastest country to reach 20 million units in just 34 years and 5 months since starting production in December 1983, breaking the record of 45 years and 9 months in Japan. Of the 20 million units, Alto was the most produced model with approximately 3.17 million units. Swift produced at Gujarat Plant was the 20 millionth model.

Suzuki’s automobile production in India started in December 1983 with its first model, the Maruti 800 by Maruti Udyog, the former company of the present Maruti Suzuki. Since then, production units and models were increased to meet the expanding needs owing to the growing economy in India.

Today, production is held at Gurgaon and Manesar Plants of Maruti Suzuki, as well as Gujarat Plant of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, Suzuki’s 100% subsidiary to produce automobiles in India. At these three production sites, 16 models are produced including the Dzire, Baleno, Alto, Swift, WagonR, and Vitara Brezza. In FY2017, approximately 1.78 million units were produced in India, of which 1.65 million units were sold in India domestic and 130,000 units were exported to over 100 countries and regions including Europe, Japan, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.