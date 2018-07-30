Suzuki: 2019 model year Vitara

Following on from the recent announcement of the 30th Anniversary of the Vitara, Suzuki is pleased to announce the introduction in September of its 2019 model which incorporates numerous visual, technical and specification upgrades. Vitara has enjoyed strong UK sales success since launch in 2015 and it is currently the most popular model in the Suzuki range.

Firstly, Vitara will be available with both 1.0-litre and 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo charged petrol engines as introduced in the S-Cross model range late last year and these will replace the 1.6-litre petrol engine. The highly acclaimed Boosterjet engines provide more power and torque, greater efficiency and offer lower emissions too. SZ4 and SZ-T grades are equipped with the 1.0-litre 111PS Boosterjet engine and ALLGRIP four wheel drive is available optionally on the SZ-T with manual transmission.

SZ5 models are equipped with the 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine which offers a power output of 140PS and 220Nm of torque is available from just 1,500rpm through to 4,000rpm. WLTP fuel consumption and CO 2 emission figures for both engines will be available closer to the launch date.

The latest Vitara will also offer various design updates, two new colours and the availability of new technology and advanced safety equipment.

For the exterior, new design alloy wheels are available, a redesigned front grille and lower bumper is utilised and the rear of the car features new design and distinctive LED combination lamps. For the interior, the upper instrument panel now incorporates a soft touch material for added quality and the instrument cluster has a new design with colour central information display.

The 2019 Vitara will be the most technically advanced Suzuki to date and new safety technology available as standard equipment on the SZ5 model will include Dual Sensor Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Traffic Sign recognition, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear cross traffic alert.

Pricing for the new model will be announced closer to the launch date.

Vitara is sold in 191 Countries and Regions around the world and cumulative sales recently passed 3.7 million units. Suzuki Motor Corporation is the eighth largest car brand in the world with sales in FY 2017 of 3,160,000 units.

